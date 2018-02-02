Rangers vs Hibernian – Betting Tips and Predictions

Rangers have hit top-form in the recent weeks, and they are currently unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions.

On Saturday, they will be aiming to continue that run going when they face Hibernian at Ibrox Stadium.

The Glasgow club have picked up ten points from their last four games – a run that includes a home win over Aberdeen and a goalless draw at Celtic. They are currently placed third in the league table with 46 points, but they do have a game in hand over Aberdeen, who are second with 49 points.

Rangers were not involved in the Premiership during the midweek as they registered a 3-0 win over Fraserburgh in the fourth round of Scottish Cup.

Hibs were not involved in the cup and they registered a 2-1 home win over Motherwell in the Premiership on Wednesday.

Hibs have been doing fairly well under Neil Lennon this season, and they find themselves in the fourth spot with 41 points. They have picked up some incredible results this season, but in recent weeks, they have lost their games against the likes of Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen.

Both sides played each other twice this season and both games have ended in away wins. Hibs claimed a 3-2 win over ten-man Rangers at Ibrox earlier in the season. The Glasgow side took revenge of that defeat with a 1-2 win at Easter Road in December.

Rangers vs Hibernian – Match Facts

Hibs have won just two of their last seven away games in all competitions.

Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos has scored in both games against Hibs this season.

Last six meetings between these two sides in competitions have ended with more than 2.5 goals.

Rangers vs Hibernian – Team News

The home side will be without Graham Dorrans and Kenny Miller.

For Hibs, David Gray is set to miss out, but new-signings Florian Kamberi and Scott Allan could feature.

Rangers vs Hibernian – Match Odds

Rangers are favourites to win and they are available at their best odds of 19/20 at BetVictor. We are also backing a home win as our prediction in this game.

Among other options, a draw is available at 13/5 odds at BetVictor, and an away win is priced at 3/1 odds at Bet365.

Rangers vs Hibernian – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely result in the betting market at the best odds of 13/2 at William Hill. We are going for a 2-1 Rangers win as our prediction instead, and you can back our pick at 8/1 odds at BetVictor.

Rangers vs Hibernian – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is the favourite to score in the game and we are backing him as our prediction. Morelos, who has scored in his last four home games, is available at his best odds of 7/5 at Paddypower.

For the Hibs, new-signing Jamie Maclaren is available at 3/1 odds at the same bookmaker.

Rangers vs Hibernian – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are expecting at least three goals in the game, and thus our pick is over 2.5 goals in this market. You can back our prediction at its best odds of 9/10 at Paddypower.