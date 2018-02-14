Ross County vs Hearts – Betting Tips and Predictions

Ross County registered an all elusive win in the league last week when they won 4-1 at Dundee, a couple of weeks ago.

Can the Staggies build upon the momentum when they host Hearts at Global Energy Stadium on Saturday afternoon? Despite winning their last game, Ross County are at the bottom of the table with 20 points, four points behind Partick Thistle in tenth.

For the Staggies, the win came after a winless run of 13 games, and four consecutive defeats in the league. They still remain favourites to go down, but the win over Dundee has given a glimmer of hope to Owen Coyle’s side.

Hearts will come into the game on the back of consecutive wins over St Johnstone in Premiership and in Cup.

Coming into this game, Hearts have lost only one of their last 13 games in Premiership, and that solitary defeat was a 3-1 result at Celtic. They currently occupy the fifth spot in the Premiership with 37 points.

Both sides have already each other twice in the league this season. Hearts claimed a 2-1 win at Global Energy Stadium but could only manage a goalless draw at Tynecastle in November.

Ross County vs Hearts – Match Facts

Hearts have lost only one of their last 13 games in the Premiership. 5W 7D 1L

The Staggies have won only one of their last 12 league meetings with Hearts. 1W 5D 6L

Ross County have conceded 45 goals in 26 games this season – most in the league.

Ross County vs Hearts – Team News

The hosts will be without the likes of Tony Dingwell, Sean Kelly and Jamie Lindsay.

For the visitors, Harry Cochrane has been ruled for a considerable period of time. Malaury Martin is getting closer to his comeback.

Ross County vs Hearts – Match Odds

Hearts are favourites to win, and they are available at their best odds of 25/19 at Unibet. A home win is priced at 12/5 odds at Betfair.

We are going for a draw in this fixture, and our prediction bet is available at 12/5 odds at BetVictor.

Ross County vs Hearts – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely result in the betting market, and we are backing the same as our prediction for this game. This bet is available at the best odds of 6/1 at William Hill.

Ross County vs Hearts – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 9/5 at Unibet. We are backing the Northern Irishman as our prediction in this game.

For Ross County, Craig Curran is a good option at 16/5 odds at Paddypower.

Ross County vs Hearts – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are expecting a low-scoring affair, and thus, we are backing over 2.5 goals as our prediction bet in this market. This bet is available at 4/5 odds at BetVictor.