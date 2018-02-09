Southampton vs Liverpool – Betting Tips and Predictions

Things are expected to get interesting at St Mary’s Stadium this Sunday as Southampton host Liverpool.

Virgil van Dijk and some other Liverpool players will return to their former club, and it definitely makes for an interesting viewing.

The South Coast side have done well against the Reds in the recent years and following their 3-2 win at West Bromwich Albion last weekend, they must be up for this game.

The win, which came after a 12-game winless run in the league, helped the Saints move out of the bottom three, and they now sit in the 15th spot with 26 points.

The Reds come into this game on the back of a 2-2 home draw against Tottenham. The visitors are going through sort of a rough patch and they have won just one of their last four games in all competitions.

Ahead of the game, the Merseysiders occupy the third spot with 51 points. However, Tottenham, in fifth, are just two points behind.

Overall, the Reds have lost just once in their last 17 league games, and we don’t expect them to lose this game.

However, the Saints have enjoyed an upper hand over the Reds in the recent years, and we expect an exciting contest on Sunday.

Earlier this season, the Reds claimed a 3-0 win over their opponents at Anfield.

Southampton vs Liverpool – Match Facts

The Saints are without a win in their last six home games in Premier League.

Liverpool have won only one of their last six games with Southampton in all competitions. 1W 2D 3L

Liverpool are the second-highest scorers in the league with 59 goals this season.

Southampton vs Liverpool – Team News

Charlie Austin is the only injury-absence for the hosts.

The Reds will travel without Nathaniel Clyne and Joseph Gomez, and Ragnar Klavan is a doubt.

