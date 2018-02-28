Southampton vs Stoke City – Betting Tips and Predictions

Southampton will face off against Stoke City in a relegation six-pointer at St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday.

The Saints have drawn an incredible number of games and have failed to pick up enough wins this season. They come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw at Burnley.

The point earned at Turf Moor helped the Saints move out of the relegation zone, but they are still 16th in the table with 27 points – which means that only a better goal difference separates them from the bottom three.

The Saints are desperate for a win, and they will be aware that a home game against Stoke City is a perfect opportunity to pick up three points.

The Potters are doing worse than their opponents and are placed 19th in the table with 26 points. Coming into this game, Stoke have won just one of their last nine games. On the road, they are without a win in their last nine league games. Last weekend, the Potters earned a decent point by playing a 1-1 draw at Leicester City

We don’t expect them to pick up a win here, but a draw looks plausible in this game. Earlier this season, the Potters claimed a 1-0 win over their opponents at Bet365 Stadium.

Southampton vs Stoke City – Match Facts

Southampton have picked up just one win in their last 15 league games.

The Saints have drawn 12 of their 28 league games this season – highest in the league.

The Potters have conceded 54 goals in the league this season, which makes them the worst defence in the league.

Southampton vs Stoke City – Team News

Charlie Austin is outlined for the hosts, and the likes of Maya Yoshida, Steven Davis and Shane Long are doubts.

For the visitors, Peter Crouch and Stephen Ireland are set to miss, and Ryan Shawcross is a doubt for this game.

Southampton vs Stoke City – Match Odds

The hosts are favourites to win at their best odds of ¾ at Skybet. We believe that hosts can pull off a win in this game, and we are backing them as our prediction.

A draw is available at 14/5 odds at BetVictor, and a Stoke win is available at 22/5 odds at Unibet.

Southampton vs Stoke City – Correct Score Odds

A 1-0 win for the Saints is the most likely outcome in the betting market. This bet is available at the best odds of 6/1 at Bet365. We are backing the same outcome as our prediction in this game.

Southampton vs Stoke City – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

For the Saints, both Guido Carrillo and Manolo Gabbiadini are available at 9/5 odds at Paddypower. We are backing Carrillo as our prediction in this game.

For the visitors, Peter Crouch is available at his best odds of 7/2 at Unibet.

Southampton vs Stoke City – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We don’t expect to see too many goals in this game, and we are backing under 2.5 goals as our prediction in this market. This bet is available at the best odds of 20/23 at BetVictor.