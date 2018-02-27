St Johnstone vs Rangers – Betting Tips and Predictions

Rangers cemented their grip on the second spot with a 2-0 home win over Hearts last weekend. They were also helped by the Aberdeen’s 0-2 home defeat to Celtic.

Can Rangers continue in the same vein when they visit St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park on Tuesday?

It appears that the Saints have also picked up a bit of form in the recent weeks. The Saints come into this game on the back of a 2-0 home win over bottom-side Ross County. This win was preceded by a brave goalless draw at Celtic Park.

Thus, the Saints have picked up four points from two games following a run of four consecutive league defeats. However, they would need much more than that to trouble Rangers, who are second with 55 points, three points clear of Aberdeen in third.

Rangers have won their last four games in all competitions and have scored 15 goals in the process. The Gers have been brilliant on the road this, and they have picked up the majority of the points in away games. Hence, we back them to pick up three points in this fixture.

Both sides have played each other twice in the Premiership this season. Both games have ended in away wins. In the first game, Rangers claimed a 3-0 win at McDiarmid Park, but the Glasgow side lost 3-1 at Ibrox Stadium in December.

St Johnstone vs Rangers – Match Facts

Rangers have won three of their last four league meetings with the Saints. 3W 1L

The Saints have managed only four home wins in the Premiership this season.

Meanwhile, Rangers have won 10 of their 14 away games in the league.

St Johnstone vs Rangers – Match Odds

Rangers are favourites to win at 8/15 odds at BetVictor, and we are also backing them as our prediction. Considering their away form, they are an easy choice in this game.

A draw is available at 16/5 odds at William Hill, and a home win can get you 11/2 odds at the same bookmaker.

St Johnstone vs Rangers – Correct Score Odds

A 1-0 win for the visitors is the most likely result in the betting market at the best odds of 6/1 at William Hill. We are going for a 2-1 Rangers instead for our prediction, and this bet is available at 8/1 odds at BetVictor.

St Johnstone vs Rangers – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 23/20 at William Hill. We are backing Josh Windass as our prediction in this game. Windass has been in incredible goalscoring form in the recent games, and he provides greater value at 37/13 odds at Unibet.

For the hosts, David McMillan is available at 43/10 odds at the same bookmaker.

St Johnstone vs Rangers – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect to see at least three goals in this game, and we are backing over 2.5 goals in the game as our prediction. This bet is available at the best odds of 19/20 at Bet365.