St Johnstone vs Ross County – Betting Tips and Predictions

St Johnstone registered an incredible goalless draw at Celtic last weekend to put an end to a run of four consecutive league defeats for them.

This Saturday, the Saints have an opportunity to build up some momentum as they host bottom-of-the-table Ross County at McDiarmid Park.

Following a bright start to the season, the Saints have struggled to pick up points. They sit in the ninth place with 27 points, just four clear of the bottom-two. For the Saints, the main problem has scoring goals. They have failed to score in five of their last seven games in the Premiership.

However, they must be hoping to find the net against the Staggies, who have the second-worst defence in the league.

Up until the first week of February, Ross County looked destined for relegation. However, they have produced a mini-turnaround of sorts, and have picked up four points from their last two games.

Last week, they did well to draw 1-1 with Hearts at home, and prior to that, they had claimed an incredible 4-1 at Dundee. That win is their only positive result in their last 14 league games. The Staggies are at the bottom but only three points behind Partick Thistle in the tenth spot.

Both sides have already played each other twice in the Premiership, and both fixtures have ended in draws.

St Johnstone vs Ross County – Match Facts

The Saints have scored only two goals in their last seven games in the Premiership.

The Saints are without a win in their last seven league games.

The Staggies have won just one of their last nine league meetings with the Saints. 1W 4D 4L

St Johnstone vs Ross County – Match Odds

The Saints are favourites to win and they are available at their best odds of 13/10 at William Hill. An away win is available at 11/5 odds at Coral.

We are going with a draw in this fixture as our prediction bet. This bet is available at 12/5 odds at Bet365.

St Johnstone vs Ross County – Correct Score Odds

We are going with the most popular outcome as our prediction in the betting market, and that is a 1-1 draw. This bet is available at the best odds of 6/1 at William Hill.

St Johnstone vs Ross County – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Saints striker David McMillan is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 9/4 at Unibet. Steven MacLean is also available for similar odds. We are backing MacMillan as our prediction in this game.

For the visitors, Craig Curran is available at 3/1 odds at Unibet. Alex Schalk is also a good option at 39/10 odds.

St Johnstone vs Ross County – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are backing under 2.5 goals as our prediction in this market. This bet is priced at its best odds of 8/11 at BetVictor.