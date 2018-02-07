Stoke City vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Betting Tips and Predictions

Stoke City are struggling in the relegation zone as they prepare to host Brighton and Hove Albion at Bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

The Potters lost 2-1 at Bournemouth last weekend, and they are currently placed 18th in the league with 24 points. Prior to the defeat at Vitality Stadium, the Potters had managed four points from their two home games, and they would be eager to the comforts of home this weekend.

Since the arrival of Paul Lambert in the hot-seat, the Potters have managed four points from their three games. A home game against the Seagulls is a decent opportunity for the Potters to grab a much-needed win, and they would be disappointed with any other outcome.

The Seagulls come into this game on the back of a much-needed 3-1 home win over West Ham United. The win helped them move a bit away from the drop one. Ahead of the game, they are placed 13th in the league with 27 points.

Brighton are undefeated in their last three games in all competitions, and we can see them getting away with something in this fixture.

Earlier this season, both sides played a 2-2 draw at Amex Stadium.

Stoke City vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Match Facts

Brighton are without a win in their last seven away games.

The Potters have registered just one win in their last eight games in all competitions.

Stoke’s last three home games have ended with less than 2.5 goals.

Stoke City vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Team News

Jese and Darren Fletcher are doubts for the hosts.

The visitors will be without Steve Sidwell and Jiri Skalak. Jurgen Locadia is a doubt for the game.

Stoke City vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Match Odds

The hosts are favourites to win and they are available at their best odds of 5/6 at BetVictor. However, we are going for a draw as our prediction in this game. This outcome is available at 11/5 odds at the same bookmaker.

A Brighton win is available at 14/5 odds at Unibet.

Stoke City vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most probable outcome in the betting market, and we are going with the same as our prediction. This betting tip can get you the best odds of 11/2 at William Hill.

Stoke City vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Peter Crouch is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 9/4 at Paddypower. For the visitors, Glen Murray is the favourite to score at 11/4 odds at the same bookmaker.

For the hosts, Mame Diouf is also a good option at 11/4 odds at Bet365. However, we are backing Murray as our prediction in his market.

Stoke City vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect this to be a low-scoring affair, and we are going for under 2.5 goals as our prediction in this game. This bet is available at the best odds of 8/13 at Paddypower.