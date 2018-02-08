Swansea City vs Burnley – Betting Tips and Predictions

Swansea City are riding high on confidence as they prepare to host Burnley at The Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

These sides couldn’t have possibly experienced more contrasting trajectories to their respective seasons as they have had this season.

The Swans endured a very difficult first-half of the season, but they are now unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions under manager Carlos Carvalhal. In this run, they have registered home wins over the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal.

Under the guidance of their Portuguese manager, the Swans have climbed out of the drop zone, and they are placed 17th in the table with 24 points.

Meanwhile, Burnley are struggling to pick up a win after rubbing shoulders with top clubs in the first half of the season. The Clarets are without a win in their last ten games in all competitions. However, they did manage an impressive 1-1 draw with leaders Manchester City at Turf Moor last weekend.

Ahead of the game, the Clarets find themselves in the seventh spot with 36 points.

Earlier this season, the Clarets registered a comfortable 2-0 win over their opponents at Turf Moor.

Swansea City vs Burnley – Match Odds

Burnley have lost four of their five Premier League meetings with Swansea. 1W 4L

Four of five PL meetings between these two sides have ended with less than 2.5 goals.

The Swans have won their last four games in all competitions at the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea City vs Burnley – Team News

The hosts will be without Renato Sanches, Wilfried Bony and Leroy Fer. Angel Rangel, Andre Ayew and Leon Britton are doubts for the game. Andy King could make his debut for the hosts.

The visitors have a lengthy injury-list and they will be without the likes of Robbie Brady, Jonathan Walters, Dean Marney, Steven Defour and Chris Wood. James Tarkowski and Phil Bardsley are doubts for the trip to Wales.

The Welsh side are favourites to win at home and they are available at their best odds of 6/4 at William Hill. The Swans have defeated Liverpool and Arsenal in their last two home games, and we are backing them to pick up another three points.

A draw is available at 21/10 odds at Betfred, and an away win can get you 5/2 odds at BetVictor.

Swansea City vs Burnley – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely result in the betting market at the best odds of 11/2 at Bet365. However, we are backing a 1-0 win for the Swans as our prediction in this market. This outcome is also available at 11/2 odds at the same bookmaker.

Swansea City vs Burnley – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Tammy Abraham is the favourite to score in the game, and he is available at his best odds of 23/10 at Paddypower. We are backing the young striker as our prediction in this fixture.

For the visitors, Sam Vokes is the favourite to score at 56/19 odds at Unibet.

Swansea City vs Burnley – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect this to be a low-scoring game, and we are backing under 2.5 goals as our prediction in this game. This bet is available at the best odds of 4/9 at Bet365.