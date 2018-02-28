Swansea City vs West Ham United – Betting Tips and Predictions

Swansea City’s unbeaten run of ten games in all competitions ended last weekend when they lost 4-1 at Brighton and Hove Albion.

They were back to the winning ways on Tuesday as they defeated Sheffield Wednesday at home in the FA Cup fifth-round replay. However, the defeat to the Seagulls pushed them back to the relegation zone. Despite their recent achievements, Swansea are placed 18th in the table with 27 points.

On Saturday, the Swans will be hoping to move back to the safety when they host West Ham United at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

The Swans have been hit hard by injuries in the recent weeks. The Welsh side have lost the likes of Wilfried Bony, Leroy Fer and Renato Sanches recently and find themselves short on forward options.

The Hammers come into this game following a 4-1 defeat at Liverpool. Under David Moyes, the London side have become difficult to beat, and they have lost only two of their last six away games in the league. However, these two defeats have come in their last two away games.

West Ham have struggled with injury problems of their own this season, and they will also be without some key players.

Earlier this season, the Hammers claimed a 1-0 win over their opponents at London Stadium, thanks to the 90th-minute goal from Diafra Sakho.

Swansea City vs West Ham United – Match Facts

The Swans have won their last three home games in the league, including wins over Liverpool and Arsenal.

The Hammers have lost only two of their last nine games in Premier League.

Seven of West Ham’s last eight away games in the league have ended with more than 2.5 goals.

Swansea City vs West Ham United – Team News

The hosts will be without Wilfried Bony, Leroy Fer, Angel Rangel and Renato Sanches. Leon Britton is a doubt for the game.

The Hammers will miss services of Pedro Obiang, Andy Carroll and Edimilson Fernandes due to injuries. Arthur Musauku is suspended for the game, and Patrice Evra is a doubt.

Swansea City vs West Ham United – Match Odds

This game is a tough one to call. The hosts are slight favourites to win and they are available at their best odds of 31/20 at BetVictor. We expect Swansea to continue their impressive home form, and we are backing them as our prediction in this game.

An away win is available at 2/1 odds at BetVictor, and a draw at 9/4 odds at the same bookmaker.

Swansea City vs West Ham United – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely result in the betting market at the best odds of 11/2 at Bet365. We are going for a 2-1 win for the Swans, and our prediction bet is available at 10/1 odds at the same bookmaker.

Swansea City vs West Ham United – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Swansea striker Tammy Abraham is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 9/5 at Paddypower. For the visitors, Chicharito is available at 12/5 odds at Bet365.

We are backing Swansea forward Jordan Ayew as our prediction in this game. Ayew is available for 27/11 odds at Unibet.

Swansea City vs West Ham United – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are going for over 2.5 goals in the game as our prediction. This bet is available at the best odds of 5/4 at BetVictor.