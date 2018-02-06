Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal – Betting Tips and Predictions

Tottenham have faced Manchester United and Liverpool in their last two games, and their fixture-list doesn’t get easier this week.

Spurs will host their North London rivals Arsenal in a crucial league encounter at Wembley Stadium in an early kick-off on Saturday. Spurs were at their best in the 2-0 home win over Manchester United on Wednesday, but they could only manage a 2-2 draw at Anfield on Sunday.

As things stand, the hosts are unbeaten in last ten games in all competitions, and they find themselves in the fifth spot with 49 points.

They will back themselves for three points against the Gunners, who have been horrible on the road this season.

The Gunners have won only three games on the road this season, but they must be feeling high on confidence following the arrivals of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Arsenal were flawless in their 5-1 win over Everton on Saturday, but it remains to be seen whether they can carry their form into away fixtures now.

The visitors are placed sixth on the table with 45 points, five points behind fifth-placed Liverpool. Arsenal can’t afford to lose this game in their pursuit of a top-four spot, and a win will leave them a just point behind their local rivals.

Earlier this season, the Gunners registered a comfortable 2-0 win over Spurs at Emirates Stadium.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal – Match Facts

Spurs are undefeated in their 12 home games in Premier League.

Arsenal’s last five league games have ended with +2.5 goals.

Spurs have registered only two wins in their last eleven meetings with Arsenal in all competitions. 2W 4D 5L

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal – Team News

Spurs don’t have any injury-concern ahead of the game. Centre-back Toby Alderweireld could make his long-awaited comeback against the Gunners

Arsenal will be without Petr Cech and David Ospina will start in the goal. Nacho Monreal is expected to recover, but Danny Welbeck is a doubt for the game.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal – Match Odds

Spurs are favourites to win at their best odds of 21/20 at BetVictor. This is a tough game to call, as we can only guess about which Arsenal is going to turn up in the game. We are going for a draw as our prediction in this game. A draw is available at 14/5 odds at BetVictor.

An away win can get you 13/5 odds at Bet365.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely result in the betting market at the best odds of 15/2 at William Hill. However, we are going for a 2-2 draw as our prediction at 12/1 odds at the same bookmaker.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Harry Kane is the favourite to score in the game, and he is available at his best odds of 5/6 at Skybet. For the Gunners, January-arrival Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is a good bet at 17/10 odds at BetVictor. We are backing Kane as our prediction in this game.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

This game has a lot of potential for goals, and we are going for 3.5+ goals in the game as our prediction. This betting tip is available at the best odds of 11/8 at William Hill.