Watford vs Everton – Betting Tips and Predictions

After a two-week break in Premier League, Watford will resume their league campaign when Everton visit them at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

The Hornets come into this game on the back of a 2-0 defeat at West Ham United. However, that defeat was preceded by a 4-1 home win over Chelsea.

Watford have struggled with injury problems this season, but they are hoping to have a number of players back for this fixture.

As things stand, the Hornets are placed 11th in the league table with 30 points, a four-point buffer above the relegation zone.

The Toffees have picked up some decent results at home in the recent weeks, but they continue to struggle on the road. In their last league game, they claimed a 3-1 over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park. However, they have registered just one win in their last 21 away games in the league. In their last away game, they lost 5-1 at Arsenal.

The Merseysiders also come into this game following a two-week break, and they currently sit in the ninth spot with 34 points.

Earlier this season, Everton claimed a 3-2 win over Watford in a thrilling encounter at Goodison Park.

Watford vs Everton – Match Facts

The Toffees have conceded 11 goals in their last three away games in the league.

The Hornets have just registered only one win in their last seven league games.

Watford have won only one of their nine Premier League meetings with Everton. 1W 2D 6L

Watford vs Everton – Team News

Will Hughes, Kiko Femenia, Heurelho Gomes and Miguel Britos should return for the hosts. Tommie Hoban, Craig Cathcart and Nathaniel Chalobah are still out while Christian Kabasele and Tom Cleverley are doubts.

For the visitors, Eliaquim Mangala, James McCarthy and Leighton Baines are absent. Phil Jagielka is a doubt, and Ramiro Funes Mori could find a place in the matchday squad.

Watford vs Everton – Match Odds

Watford are favourites to win, and we are backing them to pick up three points against Everton. Our prediction bet is available at the best odds of 11/8 at William Hill.

A draw is available at 23/10 odds at BetVictor, and an away win can get you 13/5 odds at the same bookmaker.

Watford vs Everton – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely result in the betting market at the best odds of 6/1 at William Hill. In this preview, we are backing a 2-1 Watford win as our prediction. This bet is available at 9/1 odds at Bet365.

Watford vs Everton – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Watford striker Troy Deeney is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 21/10 at Paddypower. Instead, we are backing Andre Gray as our prediction at 23/10 odds at the same bookmaker.

For the Toffees, both Cenk Tosun and Wayne Rooney are available at 11/4 odds at Betfair.

Watford vs Everton – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Watford’s last five home games have ended with more than 2.5 goals, so we are backing the same bet as our prediction in this market. This bet is available at 11/10 odds at Coral.