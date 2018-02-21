West Bromwich Albion vs Huddersfield Town – Betting Tips and Predictions

Time is running out for West Bromwich Albion, and they must win against Huddersfield Town at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

The Baggies are placed at the bottom of the table with 20 points, seven points behind the safety line. They are favourites to go down right now, and with only 11 games left in the season, they don’t have much time left to turn things around.

West Brom have picked up just one point from their last four league games, and they are currently on a three-game losing streak in the league. They also lost to Southampton in the fifth round of FA Cup last weekend.

A home game against the Terriers is a perfect opportunity for the Baggies to pick up that much-needed win. Huddersfield have been terrible on the road, and they have failed to score in ten of their last 12 away games in the league.

However, they come into the game on the back of an impressive 4-1 win over Bournemouth in the league. That win put an end to a run of five consecutive league defeats for them.

Last weekend, they were involved in FA Cup and lost 2-0 to Manchester United at home in the fifth round of the cup.

In the league, they sit in the 17th spot with 29 points. The Terriers are just a point clear of the bottom three and remain strong candidates for relegation.

Earlier this season, the Terriers claimed a 1-0 win over their opponents at The John Smith’s Stadium.

West Bromwich Albion vs Huddersfield Town – Match Facts

The Baggies have managed just three wins this season, and only one in their last 25 league games.

Huddersfield have lost eight of their last ten away games in the league.

The hosts have scored two goals in each of their last two home games in the league.

West Bromwich Albion vs Huddersfield Town – Team News

The hosts are without the services of Daniel Sturridge, Nacer Chadli, Hal Robson-Kanu and James Morrison, and Jake Livermore is a doubt.

For the visitors, Jon Gorenc Stankovic and Elias Kachunga are out, and Aaron Mooy is a doubt.

