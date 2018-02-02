West Bromwich Albion vs Southampton – Betting Tips and Predictions

West Bromwich Albion have picked up some decent results in the recent weeks, but they still find themselves at the bottom of the league table.

This is a massive weekend for them as they host Southampton in a relegation six-pointer at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

The Baggies lost 3-0 at league-leaders Manchester City on Wednesday, but before that result, they had picked up four points from their previous two games. Last week, Alan Pardew’s side produced quite a shock by defeating Liverpool 3-2 in an FA Cup tie at Anfield.

Daniel Sturridge, loan-signing from Liverpool, made his debut from the bench in the defeat to City, and he could earn his first start for the Baggies on Saturday.

Despite the recent improvement in performances, the Baggies still find themselves at the bottom of the table with 20 points – four points behind the safety.

The Saints are not doing much better themselves and they are placed 18th in the table with 23 points. On Wednesday, they could only manage a 1-1 draw in the home game with Brighton.

The South Coast side can’t seem to finish games this season, and they haven’t managed a win in their last 12 leagues games.

Earlier this season, the Saints claimed a 1-0 win over their opponents at St Mary’s Stadium. That result was one of the four league wins they have managed this season.

West Bromwich Albion vs Southampton – Match Facts

The Baggies have won just one of their last five league meetings with the Saints. 1W 1D 3L

The Baggies have just one win in their last 23 league games.

The Saints have drawn their last three games in the league.

West Bromwich Albion vs Southampton – Team News

Nacer Chaldi and James Morrison will miss out for the Baggies, and there are doubts over Jonny Evans, Kieran Gibbs, Jake Livermore and Hal Robson-Kanu.

Charlie Austin is a certain absence for the visitors, while Sam McQueen and Manolo Gabbiadini are doubts.

West Bromwich Albion vs Southampton – Match Odds

The Baggies are slight favourites to win and they are available at their best odds of 31/20 at Bet365. We are going for a home win in this fixture as our prediction.

In other outcomes, an away win is available at 85/40 odds at BetVictor, and a draw is priced at 9/4 odds at Unibet.

West Bromwich Albion vs Southampton – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely result in the betting market at the best odds of 11/2 at William Hill. However, we are going for a 2-1 home win as our prediction, and this bet is available at 10/1 odds at Bet365.

West Bromwich Albion vs Southampton – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Baggies’ new-signing Daniel Sturridge is the favourite to score at his best odds of 23/10 at Paddypower. We are backing the Englishman as our prediction in this game.

For the visitors, their own new-signing, Guido Carrillo is the favourite score at 12/5 odds at Bet365.

West Bromwich Albion vs Southampton – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are expecting to see at least three goals in the game, and thus, we are going for over 2.5 goals as our prediction. This bet is available at the best odds of 10/7 at Unibet.