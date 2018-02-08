West Ham United vs Watford – Betting Tips and Predictions

West Ham United are without a win in their last three league games ahead of their London derby against Watford at London Stadium.

The Hammers, who have been ravaged by injuries in the recent weeks, come into this game on the back of a 3-1 defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion. However, their last two home games have ended in 1-1 draws.

The London side currently sit in the twelfth spot with 27 points, which puts them only three points clear of the drop zone.

Watford are just ahead of the Hammers in the 11th spot with 30 points. The Hornets produced their best result in recent weeks as they defeated champions Chelsea 4-1 at Vicarage Road last weekend – the first win of Javi Garcia’s reign.

Since Garcia has replaced Marco Silva in the hot seat, the Hornets have picked up four points from their two games.

The win over the Blues was massive for the confidence of Garcia’s side, and now they must fancy themselves to get something from the game on Saturday.

However, the Hornets are without a win in their last six away games, and they have managed only two goals in that run.

Earlier this season, the Hornets managed a 2-0 win over their opponents at Vicarage Road.

West Ham United vs Watford – Match Facts

The Hammers have registered just one win over the Hornets in their last five meetings in Premier League. 1W 1D 3L

The Hornets have won just two of their last 13 games in Premier League.

Five of West Ham’s last seven home games have ended with less than 2.5 goals.

West Ham United vs Watford – Team News

The hosts will certainly be without Pedro Obiang, Manuel Lanzini, Marko Arnautovic, Edimilson Fernandes and Andy Carroll. Arthur Masuaku is suspended for the game. New-signing Patrice Evra is expected to be short on match-fitness.

The visitors have a substantial injury-list of their own. They will be without Tommie Hoban, Craig Cathcart, Nathaniel Chalobah, Heurelho Gomes, Younes Kaboul, Kiko Femenia, Will Hughes and Miguel Britos. Christian Kabasele and Tom Cleverley are doubts for the game.

West Ham United vs Watford – Match Odds

The Hammers are favourites to win at their best odds of 31/20 at Betfred. We are going for a draw as our prediction in this game. A draw is available at 23/10 odds at Bet365.

An away win can get you 21/10 odds at BetVictor.

West Ham United vs Watford – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely result according to the betting market at the best odds of 6/1 at William Hill. However, we have decided to back a 2-2 draw as our prediction in this game. Our pick is available at 14/1 odds at Bet365.

West Ham United vs Watford – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Chicharito is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 15/8 at Paddypower. We are backing the Mexican striker as our prediction to score in this game.

For the visitors, Troy Deeney is the favourite to score at 11/5 odds at BetVictor.

West Ham United vs Watford – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect to see at least three goals in the game. We are backing over 2.5 goals in the game as our prediction, and you can back it at even odds at BetVictor.