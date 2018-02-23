Dundee vs Motherwell – Betting Tips and Predictions

Dundee will be locking horns with Motherwell in a Premiership game at Dens Park on Saturday.

The Dark Blues come into this game on the back of a much-needed 3-2 win at Partick Thistle. The win helped them move up to the eighth spot in the league table with 28 points.

However, only five points separate them from Hamilton in 11th, and the threat of relegation still looms over them.

Dundee have been struggling to pick up results at home this season, and we predict another struggle for them on Saturday. Earlier this month, Dundee lost to Well 2-0 at Dens Park in the fifth round of Scottish Cup.

Well come into this game following a 1-0 home defeat to Kilmarnock in the Premiership. The visitors have done well in cup tournaments, but they are struggling to break into the top-half of the league table.

Well were the losing finalists in the League Cup, and they have made it to the quarterfinals of FA Cup. In the league, they are placed in the seventh spot with 32 points.

Besides their recent meeting in the cup, both sides have played each other twice in the Premiership this season. Well claimed a 1-0 win at this ground back in October, and the game at Fir Park ended in a 1-1 draw in December.

Dundee vs Motherwell – Match Facts

Well have won just one of their last seven league meetings with Dundee. 3W 3D 1L

Dundee have won just one of their last seven games at Dens Park.

Five of Well’s last six games in the Premiership have ended with less than 2.5 goals.

Dundee vs Motherwell – Match Odds

Dundee are slight favourites to win and they are available at their best odds of 8/5 at William Hill. Well are not far behind them at 19/10 odds at Bet365.

We don’t see Dundee winning this game, and we are going for a draw as our prediction. This bet is available at 12/5 odds at BetVictor.

Dundee vs Motherwell – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most probable outcome in the betting market at the best odds of 6/1 at William Hill. In this preview, we are going with the same scoreline as our prediction in this market.

Dundee vs Motherwell – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Dundee striker Simon Murray is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 2/1 at Bet365. Sofien Moussa is another good option for the hosts at 12/5 odds at the same bookmaker.

Well striker Nadir Ciftci is available at 11/4 odds at Unibet. We are backing him as our prediction in this market.

Dundee vs Motherwell – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We predict this to be a low-scoring game, and we are backing under 2.5 goals bet in this market. This bet is available at the best odds of 17/20 at BetVictor.