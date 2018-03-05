Liverpool vs Porto – Betting Tips and Predictions

Liverpool have one foot in the last-eight of Champions League as they prepare to host Porto in the second leg of their last-16 tie at Anfield on Tuesday.

The Reds registered a 5-0 win in the first leg in Portugal last month, and the Portuguese side must not be looking forward to playing in the cold temperatures of Merseyside.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he is not taking the tie for granted and will make only two-three changes to his starting eleven for the game.

Liverpool come into this game following a 2-0 home win over Newcastle United. They are placed third in the league table, and it appears that Klopp has secured Champions League football for yet another season.

They have scored goals for fun in Champions League, and we expect them to add a few more on Tuesday.

Porto come into this game on the back of a crucial 2-1 win over Sporting Lisbon in the domestic league. Porto currently have a five-point lead at the top of their league table, and they look on course to claim their first league title since 2013.

Since this tie is as well as dead for the Portuguese giants, head coach Sérgio Conceição could rest some of his key players for this game.

Liverpool vs Porto – Match Facts

The Merseysiders have scored 28 goals in seven Champions League games this season.

Liverpool are undefeated in their last 11 games in Champions League.

In Champions League, eight of Liverpool’s nine games have ended with more than 2.5 goals.

Liverpool vs Porto – Team News

The hosts have no long-term injury concerns, but the likes of Nathaniel Clyne, Georginio Wijnaldum and Danny Ings are doubts for this game.

The visitors will be without Alex Telles, Tiquinho Soares, Danilo Pereira and Moussa Marega.

Liverpool vs Porto – Match Odds

The hosts are huge favourites to claim a win, and they are available at their best odds of 6/11 at Unibet. We think that the hosts will easily win this game, and we are backing them as our prediction.

A draw is available at 7/2 odds at Betfair, and an away win can get you 6/1 odds at Bet365.

Liverpool vs Porto – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 win for the hosts is the most popular outcome in the betting market. This result is available at the best odds of 15/2 at BetVictor.

We are going for a 4-1 win for the Merseysiders, and this outcome is available at 22/1 odds at Skybet.

Liverpool vs Porto – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Mohamed Salah is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 11/10 at Unibet. However, we are backing Sadio Mane as our prediction in this game. Mane scored a hat-trick in the first leg, and he was also on target in the win over the Magpies. He is available at comparatively better odds of 15/8 at Paddypower.

For the visitors, Vincent Aboubakar is available at 13/5 odds at BetVictor.

Liverpool vs Porto – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Both sides have participated in many high-scoring games this year, and we think over 2.5 goals is a certainty in this game. Our prediction bet is available at 13/20 odds at Bet365.