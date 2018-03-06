Tottenham Hotspur vs Juventus – Betting Tips and Predictions

Tottenham Hotspur are favourites to progress ahead of the second leg of their Champions League round-16 tie with Juventus at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

The North London club are looking to qualify for the last-eight of the competition for the second time in their history. Spurs had to overcome a disastrous start to come out with a 2-2 draw from the first leg in Turin. However, going into the second leg, they have a huge advantage owing to two away goals.

Spurs come into the game following a comfortable 2-0 home win over Huddersfield Town in the league. Overall, Spurs are unbeaten in their last 17 games in all competitions.

They claimed a 3-1 win over Real Madrid at home in the group stage, and Mauricio Pochettino must be expecting a similar performance on Wednesday.

Juventus come into this game following three consecutive 1-0 wins. They are once again huge favourites to win their domestic title, but it is not looking good for them in Europe. To make matters worse, the Italian champions could be without striker Gonzalo Higuain for this game.

On their last two trips to England, Juventus have picked up draws at Manchester City and Chelsea.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Juventus – Match Facts

The North London side are undefeated in their last eight games in the competition.

The Turin side are without a defeat in their last six games in Champions League.

Spurs have failed to score at least two goals in only one of their last eight games in the competition.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Juventus – Team News

For the hosts, Toby Alderweireld is injured, and Serge Aurier is suspended for the game.

Gonzalo Higuain is a doubt, and Juan Cuadrado, Mattia De Sciglio and Federico Bernardeschi are all sidelined for the visitors.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Juventus – Match Odds

Spurs are favourites to win, and they are available at their best odds of 5/4 at Betfred. We are going for a draw as our prediction in this game, and this bet is available at 5/2 odds at Bet365.

An away win is also priced at 5/2 odds at the same bookmaker.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Juventus – To Qualify Odds

We are backing Spurs to qualify, and they are available at the best odds of 2/5 at Bet365. The Old Lady are available at 2/1 odds at the same bookmaker.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Juventus – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most probable result according to the betting market, and we are going with the same outcome as our prediction. This bet is available at the best odds of 6/1 at William Hill.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Juventus – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Spurs striker Harry Kane is the favourite to find the net in the game, and he is available at his best odds of 13/11 at Unibet. We are backing the Englishman as our prediction in this market.

For the visitors, Gonzalo Higuain is available at 23/10 odds at Paddypower.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Juventus – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect this to be a tight contest, and we are going for under 2.5 goals as our prediction in this game. This bet is available at the best odds of 4/5 at BetVictor.