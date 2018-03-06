AC Milan vs Arsenal – Betting Tips and Predictions

Arsenal are in deep mess ahead of their all-important trip to AC Milan in Europa League. Both sides will play the first leg of their last-16 tie at Giuseppe Meazza on Thursday.

The North London side have lost their last four games in all competitions, and they come into this game following a 2-1 league defeat at Brighton and Hove Albion. Now, Europa League represents their only hope of winning silverware, and qualification for Champions League next season.

However, this game couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Gunners as confidence and mood are at an all-time low at the club. There has been huge speculation about Arsene Wenger’s future at the club, and a failure to progress in the tournament could hasten his exit.

Despite their woeful form, Arsenal have goals in them, and they will be looking to come back with an away goal. The North London side claimed a 4-2 aggregate win over Ostersunds to book their spot in the last-16.

Meanwhile, AC Milan have been very hard to beat since the arrival of Gennaro Gattuso in the hot-seat. From the bottom half of Seria A table, they have climbed up to the seventh spot and have progressed to the Coppa Italia final.

Milan were not involved in the league on the weekend, so they have had more than a week of rest for this fixture. Meanwhile, Arsenal have played four games in last two weeks.

The Italian side registered a 4-0 aggregate win over Ludogorets in the last round of the competition.

These two sides faced each other in the last-16 round of 2012-13 Champions League, and the Italian side progressed 4-3 on aggregate.

AC Milan vs Arsenal – Match Facts

Milan are currently on a 13-game unbeaten run in all competitions. They have won five of their last six games.

The Serie A side haven’t conceded a goal in their last six games in all competitions.

It’s for the first time since 2002 Arsenal have four consecutive games in all competitions.

AC Milan vs Arsenal – Team News

Andre Conti is the only injury concern for the hosts.

For the Gunners, Alexandre Lacazette is injured and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ineligible. Nacho Monreal is also a doubt for the game.

