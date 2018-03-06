Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid – Betting Tips and Predictions

Paris Saint-Germain have left themselves a huge mountain to climb in the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie with Real Madrid. Now, they will have to do so without football’s most expensive player- Neymar.

The Ligue 1 giants were deemed as favourites before the first leg of the tie. They even scored the opening goal in Madrid but were untimately undone by defensive lapses late in the game. Real claimed a 3-1 win and now they find themselves in the driving seat going into the second leg.

Neymar will be unavailable for PSG after fracturing his metatarsal last Sunday. In his absence, Angel di Maria is expected to start the game. The Argentinean was on target in the 2-0 win over Troyes on Saturday.

Real come into this game following a 3-1 win over Getafe. Los Blancos are 15 points behind leaders Barcelona in the league, and now Champions League represents their only hope of winning silverware this season.

Zinedine Zidane has rested the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo in the recent weeks. The Portuguese star scored a brace in the first leg, and the French club must contain him on Tuesday if they hope to have any chances of progressing to the next round.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid – Match Facts

Both sides have played each other thrice in Champions League. Real have won twice, and one game has ended in a draw.

Last team to keep a clean sheet against PSG in a Champions League game at Parc des Princes is Real Madrid. A 0-0 draw in October 2015.

For Real Madrid, 19 of their last 20 games in the competition have ended with more than 2.5 goals.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid – Team News

As already discussed, Neymar won’t play for the hosts. Kylian Mbappe, Alphonse Areola and Marquinhos are also slight doubts for the game.

The visitors don’t have any injury concern ahead of the game.

