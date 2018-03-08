Chelsea vs Crystal Palace – Betting Tips and Predictions

Chelsea are slipping behind in the race for top-four spots, and they must get back to the winning ways when they host Crystal Palace at Samford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues have lost four of their last five games in the league, and they come into this on the back of consecutive defeats to Manchester clubs.

In the league, the Blues are placed fifth in the league table with 53 points. The current champions are already five points behind the top-four. However, they can make up some gap on their rivals this week as Manchester United and Liverpool play each other on the same day.

Palace must be reeling after losing 3-2 to Manchester United at home on Monday. The Eagles were unlucky to end up empty-handed having led the game 2-0 at the hour mark.

The Eagles are without a win in their last six league games. After a brief rally following the appointment of Roy Hodgson, Palace are once again struggling to pick up wins in the league.

They have slipped back into the drop zone due to their recent form. As things stand, Palace are placed 18th in the league table with 27 points.

Earlier this season, Palace caused a huge upset by claiming a 2-1 win over Chelsea at Selhurst Park. Can they do a double over the current champions? We don’t think so.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace – Match Facts

The hosts have kept five clean sheets in their last six league games at Stamford Bridge.

Palace come into this game on the back of three consecutive defeats in the league.

The Blues have lost only one of their last ten league games at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace – Team News

The hosts will be without the services of Tiemoue Bakayoko, David Luiz and Ethan Ampadu. Midfielders Ross Barkley and N’Golo Kante are both doubts.

The visitors have a lengthy injury list. They are expected to be without the likes of Connor Wickham, Scott Dann, Jason Puncheon, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Bakary Sako, Julian Speroni and Mamadou Sakho. Wilfried Zaha, Joel Ward and Yohan Cabaye are doubts for the game.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace – Match Odds

The hosts are huge favourites to win and we are also backing them as our prediction in this market. Chelsea are available at their best odds of 1/3 at Skybet.

A draw is available at 19/4 odds at BetVictor, and a Palace can get you up to 11/1 odds at BetVictor.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 win for the Blues is the most probable result in the betting market at the best odds of 6/1 at BetVictor. However, Palace have scored in each of their last six away games, and we think that they will score on Saturday. We are going for a 3-1 home win as our prediction at 12/1 odds at Bet365.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is the favourite to score in the game, and he is available at the best odds of 21/20 at Bet365. We are backing Eden Hazard as our prediction in this market, and he is available for similar odds at Coral.

For the visitors, Christian Benteke is available at 4/1 odds at Bet365.

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We anticipate at least three goals in the game, and we are backing over 2.5 goals as our prediction. This bet is available at the best odds of ¾ at Betfair.