Everton vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Betting Tips and Predictions

After back-to-back defeats on the road, Everton will be looking to get back to the winning ways when they host Brighton and Hove Albion at Goodison Park.

After defeats at Watford and Burley respectively, Everton have slipped down to the eleventh spot with 34 points.

However, the Toffees have fared much better at home, and they have picked up seven points from their last three games at Goodison Park.

Nonetheless, the discontent is growing among the club fanbase, and Sam Allardyce could really use a win in this game.

Meanwhile, the Seagulls have surprised everyone with their recent form. They are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions. Last weekend, they claimed a 2-1 home win over Arsenal, and they have also booked a spot for themselves in FA Cup quarterfinals.

With 34 points, Brighton are level on points with their opponents, but due to a better goal difference, they sit in the tenth spot.

The past few weeks have been great for Chris Hughton and his players, but they still struggle to pick up points on the road. The Seagulls have won only two away games this season, and this makes us believe that the hosts can get a win in this game.

Earlier this season, both sides played a 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium.

Everton vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Match Facts

The hosts have picked up just two wins in their last nine games in the league.

Brighton are without a win in their last away nine games in Premier League.

The Toffees have won their last two league games at Goodison Park.

Everton vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Team News

Eliaquim Mangala, James McCarthy and Maarten Stekelenburg are sidelined for this game, and Ashley Williams is suspended. Phil Jagielka and Ramiro Funes Mori are doubts.

For the visitors, Jiri Skalak and Ezequiel Schelotto are doubts, and Steve Sidwell is ruled out with an ankle injury.

Everton vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Match Odds

The Toffees are favourites to win at home, and they are available at their best odds of 6/5 at William Hill. We are going for a home win as our prediction in this fixture.

A draw is available for 9/4 odds at Bet365, and an away win can get you 14/5 odds at BetVictor.

Everton vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Correct Score Odds

A 1-0 home win is the most probable scoreline in the betting market, and you can get the best odds of 11/2 for this bet at Bet365.

However, we are backing a 2-1 home win as our prediction, and this bet is available at 9/1 odds at the same bookmaker.

Everton vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Toffees striker Cenk Tosun is the favourite to score in the game, and he is available at his best odds of 13/5 at Paddypower. For the visitors, Glenn Murray is available at his best odds of 11/4 at the same bookmaker.

We are backing Tosun as our prediction in this game.

Everton vs Brighton and Hove Albion – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are hoping to see at least three goals in the game, and thus, we are backing over 2.5 goals as our prediction in this game.

This bet is available at the best odds of 29/20 at BetVictor.