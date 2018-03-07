Hibernian vs Hearts – Betting Tips and Predictions

Hibernian will face Hearts in the Edinburgh derby at Easter Road on Friday evening.

Hibs come into this game on the back of a brilliant run of form. This derby has always been fiercely contested, and it can go either way. However, on current form, Hibs will be favourites to pick up a win at their home ground.

The hosts have lost only one of their last ten games in all competitions, and that defeat came against Celtic at Celtic Park. They have picked up ten points from their last four league games, and they come into this game after claiming a 2-2 draw at Kilmarnock.

On the back of their recent form, Hibs have cemented their place in the top-four, and they are only four points behind Aberdeen, who are third with 52 points.

Hearts are just a place behind in the fifth spot, but nine points separate them from their opponents.

The Jambos come into this game following a 1-2 defeat to Motherwell in the quarter-final of Scottish Cup.

Hearts have been difficult to beat this season, but they are without a win in their last three games, and they have picked up just two points from this run.

Both sides have played each other three times this season – twice in the Premiership and once in Scottish Cup. Hearts came out on top in the cup tie in January, but league games have ended in a Hibs win and a draw.

Hibernian vs Hearts – Match Facts

Hibs have conceded only one goal in their three meetings with Hearts this season.

Hibs have won their last four meetings with Hearts at Easter Road.

Five of Hearts’ last six league games have ended with less than 2.5 goals.

