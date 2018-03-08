Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City – Betting Tips and Predictions

Both Huddersfield Town and Swansea City will be looking to pull away from the relegation zone when they face each other at The John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

The Terriers lost 2-0 to Tottenham at Wembley Stadium last weekend, but they have looked decent in the recent weeks. They have picked up two wins in their last three games, and these six points have helped them put a bit of gap between themselves and the bottom three.

Huddersfield are currently placed 15th in the table with 30 points, just three clear of the drop zone.

Swansea City also have 30 points in their account, but they sit in the 13th spot due to a better goal difference.

The Swans come into this game following an impressive 4-1 home win over West Ham United. However, in their last game on the road, the Welsh side were embarrassed 4-1 by Brighton and Hove Albion. That result against the Seagulls was Swans’ only defeat in their last 13 games in all competitions.

Swansea have improved by leaps and bounds under Carlos Carvalhal, but their away form still remains a concern. They have picked just one win in their last 12 away games in the league, and we don’t see them picking another one on Saturday.

Earlier this season, the Swans claimed a 2-0 win over their opponents at the Liberty Stadium.

Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City – Match Facts

Huddersfield’s last three home games in the league have ended with more than 2.5 goals.

The Terriers have picked up wins in their last two homes games in Premier League.

Huddersfield striker Steve Mounie has scored four goals in his last seven appearances for the hosts.

Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City – Team News

For Huddersfield, Jon Stankovic, Elias Kachunga and Sean Scannell are all expected to miss this game, while Aaron Mooy and Alex Pritchard are doubts.

The visitors will be without the likes of Renato Sanches, Wilfried Bony, Leroy Fer and Angel Rangel.

Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City – Match Odds

The hosts are favourites to win, and they are available at their best odds of 6/4 at BetVictor. We are predicting a home win in this fixture.

A draw is available at 21/10 odds at Bet365, and a Swansea win can get you 9/4 odds at Betfair.

Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City – Correct Score Odds

We are backing the Terriers to pick up a 2-1 win in this game. This prediction bet is available at the best odds of 10/1 at Bet365.

Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Huddersfield striker Steve Mounie is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 21/10 at Bet365. Mounie is in fine scoring form, and we are backing him as our prediction in this game.

For the visitors, Tammy Abraham is available at 23/10 odds at Paddypower.

Huddersfield Town vs Swansea City – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Huddersfield’s last three home games have ended with more than 2.5 goals, so we are going with the same outcome as our prediction. This bet is available at 13/8 odds at Unibet.