Kilmarnock vs Ross County – Betting Tips and Predictions

Kilmarnock will be looking to continue their impressive run when they host bottom-side Ross County at Rugby Park on Saturday.

Killie claimed a 2-0 home over St Johnstone on Wednesday to move above Hearts into the fifth spot in the league table. The hosts are currently unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions.

Steve Clarke’s players have registered wins over the likes of Celtic and Rangers at home in recent months, so we don’t see them facing any difficulty in winning this game.

The Staggies are really struggling at the moment, and they have claimed just one win in their last seven games in the Premiership.

The visitors will come into this following a two-week break. In their last game, on February 24, Ross County suffered a 2-1 defeat at St Johnstone. Can an extended break help them turn around their form? We highly doubt so.

The Staggies sit at the bottom of the table with 21 points from their 28 games. They find themselves five points behind Hamilton in tenth despite playing a couple of games more than the Accies.

Ross County desperately need a miracle to save their season, but we don’t think that will arrive this week.

Despite their superior position in the table, Killie have failed to beat their opponents in two league meetings this season. The Staggies defeated Killie 2-0 in an away game back in September and played a 2-2 draw at home in December. However, Killie managed a 1-0 win over their opponents in the Scottish Cup in January.

Kilmarnock vs Ross County – Match Facts

The visitors have lost seven of their last eight games on the road.

Killie have won eight of their last nine games at Easter Road.

Killie striker Kris Boyd has scored ten goals in his last 11 league appearances.

