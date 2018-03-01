Liverpool vs Newcastle United – Betting Tips and Predictions

Liverpool have looked immaculate over the last few weeks, and they will be looking to pick up another three points when they host Newcastle United at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds come into this on the back of three consecutive wins in all competitions. They are unbeaten in last five in all competitions. Last weekend, they claimed a comprehensive 4-1 home win over West Ham United. As things stand, the Merseysiders are placed third in the table with 57 points. However, Liverpool can’t afford to take their foot off the pedal as Chelsea in fifth are just four points behind them.

The Magpies come into this game following a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth. They are unbeaten in their last four league games, and this run includes a 1-0 home win over Manchester United.

The visitors are 15th in the table with 29 points, only two points clear of the bottom three. Hence, they could find themselves in the bottom three if they fail to get anything out of this game.

Newcastle have been decent in their away games in the recent weeks. They have lost just one of their last five away games, and that defeat came at Manchester City.

Thus, there is a chance that the Magpies could make things difficult for the Reds, but we think it will be another comfortable win for the hosts.

Earlier this season, both sides played a 1-1 draw at St James’ Park.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United – Match Facts

The hosts are without a defeat in their last 16 league games at Anfield.

Liverpool haven’t lost a home game to Newcastle in last 17 meetings at Anfield in all competitions.

Nine of Liverpool’s last eleven games in Premier League have ended with more than 2.5 goals.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United – Team News

Nathaniel Clyne and Jordan Henderson are expected to miss the game for the hosts.

Newcastle will be without Jesus Gamez, Islam Slimani and Jonjo Shelvey.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United – Match Odds

The hosts are big favourites to win, and they are available at their best odds of 3/13 at Unibet. We don’t see anything other than a Liverpool win in this game, and we are backing the same as our prediction.

A draw is available at 13/2 odds at BetVictor, and an away win can get you up to 14/1 odds at the same bookmaker.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 win for the Reds is the most probable result in the betting market at the best odds of 7/1 at Bet365. However, we are backing a 3-1 win for the hosts as our prediction in this market, and this bet is available at the best odds of 10/1 at Bet365.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Mohamed Salah is the obvious favourite to score, and he is available at his best odds of 8/13 at Bet365. However, we are backing Sadio Mane as our prediction in this game. Mane was on target against the Hammers last weekend, and he is available at much better odds of 7/5 at Paddypower.

For the visitors, Dwight Gayle is available at 9/2 odds at Betfred.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect this to be a high-scoring game, and we are backing over 2.5 goals as our prediction in this game. This bet is available at the best odds of 5/11 at Sportingbet.