Manchester United vs Liverpool – Betting Tips and Predictions

In what is arguably the biggest attraction Premier League has to offer, Manchester United will host arch-rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Saturday.

United can be considered lucky to come out with a 2-3 win from Crystal Palace on Monday. The win helped them keep hold of the second spot in the league table. However, the Reds are just two points behind United, and a win on Saturday will put them in the second spot.

United are now unbeaten in their four games in all competitions. However, they have had to struggle for results in the recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will come into this game amidst a superb run of form. They were involved in Champions League during midweek and played a goalless draw with Porto which was enough for them to book a spot in the last-8. The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Mohamed Salah were rested by Jurgen Klopp against the Portugues side.

In the league, Liverpool have picked up four wins and one draw in their last five games. On current form, the Merseysiders look certain to finish in the top-four. However, they wouldn’t want to miss the opportunity to finish above their historic rivals in the league table.

Earlier this season, both sides played a goalless draw at Anfield.

Manchester United vs Liverpool – Match Facts

The visitors have lost just one of their last 20 games in Premier League.

The Red Devils have lost one home game in the league this season, and that defeat came against Manchester City.

Last four meetings between these two sides have ended in draws.

Manchester United vs Liverpool – Team News

United are expected to be without Ander Herrera, Marouane Fellaini, Daley Blind and Phil Jones. Anthony Martial is also a doubt after missing the win over Palace.

Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Nathaniel Clyne are doubts for the visitors.

Manchester United vs Liverpool – Match Odds

United are favourites to win at home, and they are available at 17/10 odds at BetVictor. The Merseysiders are priced at their best odds of 9/5 at the same bookmaker.

However, we are going for a stalemate in this game. Our prediction is available at 12/5 odds at Unibet.

Manchester United vs Liverpool – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most probable result in the betting market. We are going for the same outcome as our prediction, and this bet is available at the best odds of 6/1 at Bet365.

Manchester United vs Liverpool – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Romelu Lukaku has scored in each of United’s last two games, and he is the favourite to score on Saturday at his best odds of 9/5 at Unibet. For the Reds, Mohamed Salah is available at 24/14 odds at Unibet.

We think that the Egyptian is great value for his price, and we are backing him as our prediction.

Manchester United vs Liverpool – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Last four league meetings between these two sides have ended with less than 2.5 goals. Hence, we are backing under 2.5 goals as our prediction in this market. This bet is available at even odds at BetVictor.