Newcastle United vs Southampton – Betting Tips and Predictions

In an all-important relegation six-pointer, Newcastle United will host Southampton at St James’ Park on Saturday.

The Magpies find themselves in a precarious situation as they have picked up just one win their last seven league games. They are placed 16th in the table with 29 points, which puts them just a couple of points clear of the bottom three.

In their last game, Newcastle lost 2-0 at Liverpool. However, in their last home game, they had pulled a shocker by defeating Manchester United 1-0.

Rafa Benitez must be hoping for a similar performance in front of the home crowd, but the Saints will be desperate to not lose this game.

Southampton have drawn too many games this season, and that has put them under the threat of relegation. They are currently placed 17th with 28 points, which means that even a draw on Saturday could see them slip back in to the bottom three.

Southampton will come into this game after picking up consecutive draws against Burnley and Stoke City. The Saints have lost only one of their last seven games, but five draws in this run haven’t helped them.

Earlier this season, both sides played a 2-2 draw at St Mary’s Stadium.

Newcastle United vs Southampton – Match Facts

Southampton have drawn 13 games this season which is most in the league.

The Saints have picked up just one win in their last 16 games.

The Magpies are without a win in their last seven league meetings with the Saints. 3D 4L

Newcastle United vs Southampton – Team News

The hosts are without Jesus Gamez, Islam Slimani and Jonjo Shelvey for this fixture.

Charlie Austin and Maya Yoshida are sidelined, and Steven Davis is a doubt for the visitors.

