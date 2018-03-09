Partick Thistle vs Aberdeen – Betting Tips and Predictions

Partick Thistle are in desperate need of points, and it doesn’t get easier for them this week as they host Aberdeen at Firhill Stadium on Saturday.

Partick’s clash with Ross County was called off last weekend, so they come into this game following a two-week break. In their last game, Partick lost 1-2 at Hamilton. They have lost their five games in all competitions and find themselves amidst a crisis.

The hosts are currently placed 11th in the league table with 24 points. They are a couple of points behind tenth-placed Hamilton, and they have played a couple of games more than the Accies.

The Dons have also slipped up in the recent weeks and they must be eager to get back to the winning ways. Aberdeen have lost their last two league games to Hibernian and Celtic respectively.

Last weekend, they could only manage a 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final.

Due to the recent slip-ups, the Dons have dropped to the third spot, six points behind Rangers. However, they have a game in hand on the Glasgow club.

Both sides have already played each other twice in the Premiership this season, and both games have ended in favour of the Dons.

Partick Thistle vs Aberdeen – Match Facts

Aberdeen have won their last eight games against Partick in all competitions.

The Dons are undefeated in their last 13 meetings with their opponents.

Partick have failed to score in only of their last seven games in the Premiership.

Partick Thistle vs Aberdeen – Match Odds

Aberdeen are favourites to win, and they are available at their best odds of 4/5 at Bet365. We think this is good value and we are going for an away win as our prediction.

A draw is available at 13/5 odds at Bet365, and a home win can get you 18/5 odds at Skybet.

Partick Thistle vs Aberdeen – Correct Score Odds

A 1-0 away win is the most likely outcome according to the bookmakers, and this bet is available at the best odds of 6/1 at BetVictor.

However, we are going for a 2-1 win for the Dons as our prediction at the best odds of 8/1 at BetVictor.

Partick Thistle vs Aberdeen – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Aberdeen striker Adam Rooney is the favourite to score in the game, and he is available at his best odds of 15/8 at Betfair. We have picked Rooney as our prediction in this market.

For the hosts, Conor Sammon is available at 11/4 odds at Bet365.

Partick Thistle vs Aberdeen – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are going for over 2.5 goals as our prediction in this game. This outcome is available at the best odds of 11/10 at BetVictor.