Tottenham Hotspur vs Huddersfield Town – Betting Tips and Predictions

Tottenham needed a late Harry Kane goal to defeat Crystal Palace last weekend, but they will be hoping for a much easier outing against Huddersfield Town at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Spurs were also involved in FA Cup on Wednesday, and they claimed a 6-1 win over Rochdale in the FA Cup fifth-round replay.

The win against the Eagles helped Spurs move above Chelsea and back into the top-four. The North London side are currently placed fourth in the league table with 55 points, two above fifth-placed Chelsea.

With only ten games left in the season, Spurs can’t afford to drop any easy points in the battle for top four places. Spurs are unbeaten in their last 14 games, and we expect them to pick up an easy win in this game.

The Terriers have picked form in the recent weeks. After a run of eight games without a win in the league, they have picked up back-to-back wins over Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion. This return of six points from their last two games helped the visitors move out of the bottom three and into the 14th spot with 30 points. However, they remain only three points clear of the bottom-three and still one of the candidates for the drop.

Earlier in the season, Spurs demolished their opponents 4-0 at The John Smith’s Stadium.

Tottenham vs Huddersfield Town – Match Facts

Spurs are unbeaten in their last 13 home league games. 9W 4D

The hosts have won not conceded a goal in their last three home league games while scoring seven.

Five out of Huddersfield’s last seven league games have ended with more than 2.5 goals.

Tottenham vs Huddersfield Town – Team News

For the hosts, Toby Alderweireld is sidelined, and Jan Vertonghen is a doubt.

The Terriers are without Jon Stankovic, Elias Kachunga and Sean Scannell. of Aaron Mooy, Philip Billing and Chris Lowe are doubts for the game.

Tottenham vs Huddersfield Town – Match Odds

Spurs are huge favourites to win, and they are available at their best odds of 1/5 at William Hill. We are backing a comfortable home win as our prediction.

A draw is available at 13/2 odds at BetVictor, and an away win can get you up to 20/1 odds at Betfair.

Tottenham vs Huddersfield Town – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 win for Spurs is the most probable result in the betting market. However, we are backing a 3-0 win for the North London side as our prediction in this fixture. This bet is available at 6/1 odds at Bet365.

Tottenham vs Huddersfield Town – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Harry Kane is the favourite to find the net at his best odds of 4/7 at Paddypower. We are backing Son Heung-Min as our prediction in this game. The South Korean has been in fine scoring form, and he provides much better values at 11/8 odds at Betfred.

For the visitors, Steve Mounie is available at 5/1 odds at Bet365.

Tottenham vs Huddersfield Town – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect to see at least three goals in this game, and we are backing over 2.5 goals in the game. This bet is available at 4/7 odds at Bet365.