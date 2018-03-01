Watford vs West Bromwich Albion – Betting Tips and Predictions

Watford registered an important win last week as they won 1-0 at home against Everton. Can the Hornets build upon the momentum when they host bottom-side West Bromwich Albion at Vicarage Road on Saturday?

The Hornets are struggling with serious injury problems, and they could be without up to ten players on the day. However, Watford have become difficult to beat under manager Javi Garcia, and they have picked up seven points in their last three home games. This run also includes a 4-1 win over Chelsea.

As things stand, Watford are placed tenth in the table with 33 points. A win on Saturday would almost secure their survival, and they will be eager to pick up three points against a struggling West Brom side.

The Baggies find themselves rooted at the bottom with 20 points. With ten games left to play this season, the Baggies are seven points below the safety line. They remain favourites to go down, and only a miraculous turn in form could salvage their season.

However, they have picked up just three wins this season, and we don’t think there is any hope for them this season.

Earlier this season, both sides played a 2-2 draw at the Hawthorns.

Watford vs West Bromwich Albion – Match Facts

The Baggies have picked up just one win in their last 26 league games.

The Baggies have conceded a total of 11 goals in their last four league games.

The Hornets have lost just one of their last five meetings with the Baggies in Premier League. 2W 2D 1L

Watford vs West Bromwich Albion – Team News

The Hornets will be without Tommie Hoban, Craig Cathcart, Nathaniel Chalobah, Younes Kaboul, Molla Wague, Christian Kabasele, Tom Cleverley and Jerome Sinclair. Will Hughes is a doubt.

Nacer Chadli, James Morrison and Daniel Sturridge are sidelined for the visitors.

Watford vs West Bromwich Albion – Match Odds

According to the betting market, a home win is more likely in this game. The Hornets are favourites to win at their best odds of 23/20 at Betfred. We are also backing a home win as our prediction in this fixture.

A draw is available at 12/5 odds at the same bookmaker, and an away win can get you 3/1 odds at BetVictor.

Watford vs West Bromwich Albion – Correct Score Odds

We are backing the hosts to win this game 1-0. Our prediction bet is available at the best odds of 6/1 at Bet365.

Watford vs West Bromwich Albion – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Watford skipper Troy Deeney was on target against Everton last weekend, and he is the favourite to score in this game at his best odds of 21/10 at Paddypower. Andre Gray is also a good option at 12/5 odds at the same bookmaker. We are backing Deeney as our prediction in this fixture.

For the visitors, Salomon Rondon is available at 3/1 odds at Bet365.

Watford vs West Bromwich Albion – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Five of last six league games at Vicarage Road have ended with less than 2.5 goals. Hence, we are backing the same outcome as our prediction in this market. This bet is available at the best odds of 8/11 at BetVictor.