West Bromwich Albion vs Leicester City – Betting Tips and Predictions

Bottom-of-the-table West Bromwich Albion will face Leicester City at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

It’s probably already too late for the Baggies this season, and a defeat on Saturday would most certainly see the exit of manager Alan Pardew.

The Baggies are bottom in the table with 20 points, which puts them eight points behind the safety line. With only nine games left to play, it looks likes an impossible task for the Baggies, who have managed only three league wins this season.

West Brom are currently on a six-game losing streak in all competitions. Last weekend, they lost 1-0 at Watford.

The Foxes will come into the game following a 1-1 home draw at Bournemouth. Leicester have dropped their standards in the recent weeks, and they are without a win in their last five games.

The visitors currently occupy the eighth spot in the league table with 37 points. The Foxes will see this game as the perfect opportunity to return to the winning ways. Their recent record at the Hawthorns has been immaculate and they have won their last three trips to the ground.

Earlier this season, both sides played a 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium.

West Bromwich Albion vs Leicester City – Match Facts

Leicester have picked up three wins in their last six meetings with the Baggies, and all three wins have come at the Hawthorns. 3W 2D 1L

Jamie Vardy has scored in each of these three trips to the Hawthorns.

Six out of Leicester’s last seven away games in the league have ended with more than 2.5 goals.

West Bromwich Albion vs Leicester City – Team News

Nacer Chadli, James Morrison, Daniel Sturridge and Hal Robson-Kanu will miss out for the hosts. Midfielder Gareth Barry is also a doubt for this fixture.

For the visitors, Daniel Amartey is out, and Shinji Okazaki is a doubt for this fixture.

West Bromwich Albion vs Leicester City – Match Odds

Leicester are favourites to win and they are available at their best odds of 31/20 at BetVictor. We are also backing the Foxes to pick up a win in this fixture.

A home win is available at 2/1 odds at the same bookmaker, and a draw is priced for 9/1 odds at Bet365.

West Bromwich Albion vs Leicester City – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most probable result in the betting market, and this outcome is available at 11/2 odds at Bet365.

In our preview, we are going for a 2-1 win for the Foxes as our prediction, and this bet is available at 10/1 odds at Bet365.

West Bromwich Albion vs Leicester City – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

As expected, Jamie Vardy is the favourite to score in this game, and he is available at the best odds of 17/10 at Paddypower. We have picked Vardy as our prediction in this game.

For the hosts, Salomon Rondon and Jay Rodriguez are both available at 11/4 odds at the same bookmaker.

West Bromwich Albion vs Leicester City – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect to see at least three goals in the game, and we are going for over 2.5 goals as our prediction in this market. This bet is available at the best odds of 5/4 at BetVictor.