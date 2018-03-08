West Ham United vs Burnley – Betting Tips and Predictions

West Ham United will be eager to return to the comforts of home this weekend. The Hammers will play Burnley at London Stadium on Saturday.

The London side come into this game on the back of two consecutive 4-1 defeats on the road. In their last, they were embarrassed by Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

Following a period of recovery under David Moyes, West Ham have struggled in the recent weeks. The Hammers have won just one of their last seven games in all competitions. Their recent loss of form can also be attributed to multiple injury problems.

However, the Hammers remain difficult to beat at home, and they have lost only one of their last eight home league games. As things stand, West Ham are placed 14th in the table with 30 points.

They will be hoping to continue their impressive home form when they face the Clarets, who have been terrible on the road.

Burnley ended their 11-game winless in the league with a home win over Everton last weekend, but they remain without a win in their last seven games on the road.

Despite their recent struggles, Burnley still sit in the seventh spot with 40 points.

Earlier this season, both sides played a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor.

West Ham United vs Burnley – Match Facts

The Clarets have failed to score in five out of their last seven away games in Premier League.

The Hammers are undefeated in their last six meetings with the Clarets in all competitions. 5W 1D

Last three league games at London Stadium have ended with less than 2.5 goals.

West Ham United vs Burnley – Team News

The hosts are still without Pedro Obiang, Edimilson Fernandes, Andy Carroll, Sam Byram and Winston Reid. Arthur Masuaku serves the last game of his six-match suspension. Angelo Ogbonna and James Collins are also doubts for the game.

For the Clarets, Robbie Brady, Jonathan Walters and Steven Defour will not travel to London. Tom Heaton and Scott Arfield are also major doubts.

West Ham United vs Burnley – Match Odds

The Hammers are favourites to win this game, and they are available at their best odds of 5/4 at Bet365. We have also picked the home side as our prediction to win this game.

A draw is available at 11/5 odds at BetVictor, and a Burnley win can get you 27/10 odds at Betfair.

West Ham United vs Burnley – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most probable result in the betting market, and it is available at the best odds of 11/2 at Bet365. We are going for a 2-0 home win as our prediction in this game. This outcome is priced at 19/2 odds at BetVictor.

West Ham United vs Burnley – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

For the hosts, both Chicharito and Marko Arnautovic are available at their best odds of 23/10 at Betfair. We are backing Arnautovic as our prediction in this game.

For the visitors, Chris Wood is the best bet at 28/11 odds at Unibet.

West Ham United vs Burnley – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We don’t see too many goals in this game, and we are going for under 2.5 goals as our prediction in this game. This bet is available at the best odds of 4/7 at BetVictor.