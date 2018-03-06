Kilmarnock vs St Johnstone – Betting Tips and Predictions

After picking up three consecutive draws in all competitions, Kilmarnock will be looking to get back to the winning ways when they host St Johnstone at Rugby Park on Wednesday.

Killie were involved in the Scottish Cup on the weekend and claimed a 1-1 draw at Aberdeen to force a replay of the quarterfinal tie.

On current form, the hosts are one of the best sides in the Premiership. Following a poor start to the season, they have made up a lot of ground under Steve Clarke. Killie have lost just one of their last 12 games, and they come into this game following consecutive draws against Hibernian and Hearts. As things stand, they are placed sixth in the table with 39 points.

The Saints come into this game following a 1-4 home defeat to Rangers in the Premiership, last Tuesday. They have won only one of their last nine games in the Premiership, and that win came against bottom-side Ross County.

Ahead of the game, the visitors are placed eighth in the league table with 30 points. Both sides have already played each other twice in the Premiership, and each game has ended in a 1-2 away win.

Kilmarnock vs St Johnstone – Match Facts

Killie have won four of their last six league meetings with the Saints. 4W 2L

Killie striker Kris Boyd has scored 11 goals in his last 13 appearances.

In their last away game, the Saints pulled off a goalless draw at Celtic.

Kilmarnock vs St Johnstone – Team News

Gordon Greer and Youssouf Mulumbu are sidelined for the hosts.

The visitors are expected to line up without the likes of Steven MacLean, Brian Easton, Richard Foster, Keith Watson and Stefan Scougall.

Kilmarnock vs St Johnstone – Match Odds

Killie are favourites to win, and we think they provide good value at their best odds of 21/20 at William Hill. We are backing a home win as our prediction in this fixture.

A draw is available at 12/5 odds at Bet365, and an away win can get you 3/1 odds at BetVictor.

Kilmarnock vs St Johnstone – Correct Score Odds

A 1-0 win for the hosts is the most likely result in the betting market at the best odds of 11/2 at William Hill. However, we are going for a 2-1 home win as our prediction. This bet is available at the best odds of 8/1 at Bet365.

Kilmarnock vs St Johnstone – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Kris Boyd is the obvious favourite to score, and he is available at his best odds of 21/10 at Betfair. Boyd is in superb scoring form, and we are backing him as our prediction in this market.

For the visitors, Christopher Kane is available at his best odds of 3/1 at Bet365.

Kilmarnock vs St Johnstone – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We are going for a 2-1 scoreline, and therefore, for over 2.5 goals as our prediction in this market. This bet is available at the best odds of 29/20 at BetVictor.