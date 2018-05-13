Big names linked with Manchester United. A huge summer coming up?

There is no doubt that the upcoming summer transfer window is going to be a huge one for Manchester United.

The Red Devils were not stingy with money last summer either, but they still fell quite short of Manchester City in the title race.

Jose Mourinho has failed to win the league title in his first two years with Manchester United, and it is crucial for the Portuguese manager that his side launch a serious title challenge next season.

It is obvious that Mourinho needs to sign two-three big names this summer to take his side to the next level. It’s anybody’s guess which players will be joining United this summer, but recent rumours will have any United fan excited for the upcoming window.

According to the recent report from the Mirror, United are lining up a sensational move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar.

The Brazilian is reportedly unhappy at the Paris club and wants to leave them only one year after signing for them in the world-record deal. The report mentions that United are prepared to spend more than £200million to acquire the services of the 26-year-old.

United will have to face competition from Real Madrid, who are also very keen on signing Neymar this summer. However, United have already demonstrated in their acquisition of Paul Pogba that they are more than capable of matching the Spanish giants financially.

Another report from the Times claims that United are confident of signing Juventus left-back Alex Sandro in a £50 deal from Juventus.

The report states that the Brazil international has already convinced the Italian champions to sanction his transfer to United. Officials of both clubs are expected to meet following the culmination of their respective seasons to sort out the details of the deal.

Sandro will be a valuable addition to Mourinho’s side as the left-back position is one of the weak links in his side. He certainly doesn’t trust Luke Shaw, and Ashley Young doesn’t have many years left in him.

The 27-year-old has also been linked with Chelsea and Manchester City in the recent past.