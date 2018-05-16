Mourinho looks for Premier League experience and more Manchester United news

If the latest transfer rumours are to be believed, Manchester United are planning to raid more than one of their Premier League rivals, this transfer window.

According to the report from the Evening Standard, United are confident of signing Tottenham centre-back Toby Alderweireld this summer. The Belgian has reportedly refused to sign a new deal with Spurs, and it is believed that the North London side would consider selling him this summer. The Red Devils are willing to spend more than £40million on the 29-year-old. Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are also reportedly interested in the centre-back.

Alderweireld has a deal until 2020 with the North London club, but his contract contains a £25million release clause which will become active next summer.

The Red Devils have also been strongly linked with a move for Chelsea star Willian. As per the latest report from Manchester Evening News, United have already held talks with player’s representatives to ascertain the possibility of acquiring their target in the summer.

United manager Jose Mourinho is a fan of the player since his days at Chelsea, and he wants him to follow in the footsteps of Nemanja Matic to Old Trafford.

United signed Matic from Chelsea last summer, and they believe that the Blues will be ready to do business once again this summer. Willian turns 30 in December, and he has a deal until 2020 with Chelsea. Thus, United are confident that a decent bid for the Brazilian will convince the Chelsea board to part with the winger.

In other United-related news, the Sun claims that United are competing with Tottenham and Atletico Madrid for the services of Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney. The 20-year-old is valued at £20million in the transfer market, but he has recently signed a new long-term contract with the Hoops.