Aberdeen vs Hibernian – Betting Tips and Predictions

Second-placed Aberdeen will host high-flying Hibernian at Pittodrie Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Hibs have been in pursuit of Aberdeen and Rangers for quite some time, and the game on Saturday is a golden opportunity for them to make their way into the top-three.

Aberdeen must have other plans though as they look to hold on the second spot in the league table. The Dons, who sit on the second spot with 68 points, come into this game on the back of consecutive 2-0 wins over Kilmarnock and Hearts.

With three games left to play this season, Aberdeen have a three-point lead over both Rangers and Hibernian.

Hibs are the most in-form side in the league, and they will prove to be quite a challenge for the Dons. Neil Lennon’s side are currently undefeated in their last 11 league games, and last week, they claimed a pulsating 5-3 home win over Kilmarnock. However, their away form hasn’t been equally impressive, and they have drawn their last three games on the road.

These two sides have already played three times this season. The Dons managed to win first two meetings, but Hibs claimed a 2-0 home win over their opponents in February.

Aberdeen vs Hibernian – Match Facts

Hibernian are undefeated in their last four games on the road. 1W 3D

Eight of Aberdeen’s last nine games in the Premiership have ended with under 2.5 goals.

Hibernian have managed to score in each of their last 11 games in the Premiership.

