Arsenal vs Burnley – Betting Tips and Predictions

Arsenal have had a disappointing week as they bowed out of Europa League following a 1-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid on Thursday.

However, the focus will shift on Arsene Wenger when his side welcomes Burnley at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. The Frenchman is set to take his place in the home dugout for one last time, and Arsenal fans and players would want to give him a proper farewell.

In their last league game, the Gunners lost 2-1 at Manchester United which means they are yet to pick up an away point in 2018. However, the North London side have been a much better side at home this season, and they have won their last four league games at the Emirates. The hosts are placed sixth in the league table with 57 points. The Clarets are only three points behind their opponents, but the Gunners have a game in hand.

Burnley have surprised everyone this season, and they are set to finish in the seventh spot or above. However, they are without a win in their last three games, and last week, they could only manage a goalless draw at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Back in November, the Gunners claimed a 1-0 win over their opponents in the reverse fixture at Turf Moor. Alexis Sanchez scored an injury-time penalty to claim all three points for Arsenal.

Arsenal vs Burnley – Match Facts

The Gunners have won their last seven meetings with the Clarets in all competitions.

Last nine league games at the Emirates Stadium have ended with over 2.5 goals.

Arsenal have lost only two of their last 25 home games in Premier League.

Arsenal vs Burnley – Team News

Laurent Koscielny is sidelined after rupturing his Achilles tendon against Atletico. Mohamed Elneny and Santi Cazorla are also ruled for the Gunners.

Robbie Brady, Steven Defour and Jonathan Walters are sidelined for the Clarets. Chris Wood picked up an injury against Brighton, and he is a doubt.

Arsenal vs Burnley – Match Odds

Arsenal are favourites to win the game at their best odds of 8/15 at William Hill. We are predicting a home win in this game.

A draw is available at 18/5 odds at Betvictor, and an away win at 6/1 odds.

Arsenal vs Burnley – Correct Score Odds

A 2-1 win for the Gunners gets our vote in the correct score market. Our prediction is available at the best odds of 15/2 at BetVictor.

Arsenal vs Burnley – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 10/11 at Betfred. Alexandre Lacazette is an alternative option at 6/5 odds at BetVictor. We are backing Aubameyang as our prediction in this market.

For Burnley, Chris Wood is available at 12/5 odds at Bet365.

Arsenal vs Burnley – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Arsenal’s last nine home games have ended with 2.5+ goals. So, it only makes sense to bet on over 2.5 goals in this game. Our prediction is available at the best odds of 4/6 at BetVictor.