Bournemouth vs Swansea City – Betting Tips and Predictions

Bournemouth have struggled in the recent weeks, but they find themselves at a safe distance from the relegation struggle. Swansea City are not so fortunate, and they desperately need points in their fight for survival. Who will come out on top when these two sides face each other at Vitality Stadium on Saturday?

The Cherries are without a win in their last five and have lost their last three games. Last weekend, they lost 2-1 at Southampton. Ahead of this game, Bournemouth sit in the 12th spot with 38 points. The South Coast have seemingly done enough to secure their top-tier status, but a win on Saturday will see them touch the magic-40 mark.

Swansea City arrive in this game on the back of back-to-back defeats to Manchester City and Chelsea. The Welsh club are without a win in their last six games and the threat of relegation is very real for them.

They occupy the last safe spot in the league and only have a one-point cushion on Southampton. The Swans have achieved some incredible results at home under Carlos Carvalhal, but they have struggled on the road. The visitors have picked up only two away wins this season, and we don’t expect them to pick up the third on Saturday.

Earlier this season, both sides played a goalless draw at the Liberty Stadium.

Bournemouth vs Swansea City – Match Facts

The Swans are without a win in their last seven away games in Premier League.

Six of Bournemouth’s last seven games have ended with more than 2.5 goals.

Swansea are without a win in their last five league meetings with Bournemouth. 2D 3W

Bournemouth vs Swansea City – Team News

The Cherries are without Junior Stanislas, Harry Arter and Tyrone Mings, and Adam Smith is a doubt.

For the visitors, Wilfried Bony, Leroy Fer and Kyle Bartley are sidelined, and Federico Fernandez and Luciano Narsingh are doubts.

Bournemouth vs Swansea City – Match Odds

Since their promotion to Premier League, Bournemouth have won both of their home fixtures against Swansea City. However, we don’t see them completing a hat-trick on Saturday, and we are backing a draw as our prediction. This outcome is available at the best odds of 5/2 at BetVictor.

A home win is available at 7/6 odds at Unibet, and an away win at 27/10 odds at BetVictor.

Bournemouth vs Swansea City – Correct Score Odds

We expect a high-scoring draw in this game, and thus, we are backing a 2-2 draw as our prediction. This outcome is available at the best odds of 14/1 at Bet365.

Bournemouth vs Swansea City – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Callum Wilson is the favourite to score for the Cherries, and he is available at his best odds of 13/8 at Coral. We are backing Joshua King as our prediction and you can back him at 23/10 odds at Unibet.

For the Swans, Tammy Abraham is available at 2/1 odds at Unibet.

Bournemouth vs Swansea City – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect to see goals in this game, and we are backing over 2.5 goals as our prediction bet. This bet is available at the best odds of 17/20 at Bet365.