Burnley vs Bournemouth – Betting Tips and Predictions

It’s the final day of the season and it will be a joyous occasion at Turf Moor. It has been an incredible season for Sean Dyche and his players, and they will look to finish it on a high when they host Bournemouth on Sunday.

The Clarets currently sit in the seventh spot and they are set to finish in the same position irrespective of the result in the game against the Cherries.

Burnley seemed to have suffered a drop in their performances since they have secured European football. They are without a win in their last four games, and last week, they suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat at Arsenal. However, they are still difficult to beat at home, and they have lost only one of their last six home games.

Bournemouth come into the game following a 1-0 win over Swansea City. However, that result was their only win in last six games.

The South Coast side are currently placed 12th in the league table with 41 points. The Cherries flirted with relegation for some parts of the season, but in the end, they had enough quality to secure another season in Premier League. Eddie Howe’s side have become Premier League regulars now, and it has been quite an achievement.

Earlier this season, Burnley claimed a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture at Vitality Stadium.

Burnley vs Bournemouth – Match Facts

Bournemouth have won only one of their last 12 away games in the league.

Five of Bournemouth’s last six away games have ended with over 2.5 goals.

The Cherries have conceded at least two goals in each of their last three away games in the league.

Burnley vs Bournemouth – Team News

Tom Heaton could make his first appearance since September. Robbie Brady, Steven Defour, Jonathan Walters and Ashley Barnes are set to miss out, and the likes of Chris Wood, Scott Arfield and Ben Mee are also doubts.

For the visitors, Junior Stanislas, Harry Arter and Tyrone Mings are all sidelined. Adam Smith is a doubt for the game.

