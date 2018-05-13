Chelsea to sack Conte to sign star player, and more from Stamford Bridge

Chelsea are desperate to keep Eden Hazard at the club, and they are prepared to sack Antonio Conte to make it happen.

Conte’s future at the West London club has already been a subject of speculation, and it looks very unlikely that the Italian will stay in his current job for another season.

The Daily Telegraph claims that Hazard’s current situation has further helped Chelsea make up their mind about their Italian manager. Hazard reportedly has fallen out with Conte, and the report suggests that the arrival of an attack-minded coach could convince Hazard to extend his current deal with the Blues. Chelsea will have to pay to a compensation of up to £9million to Conte if they decide to sack him this summer.

The Belgium international has a contract with Chelsea until 2020, and there are suggestions that he might refuse to sign a new deal. Chelsea risk losing their negotiating power over their most-prized asset as Hazard will have only two years left in his deal in the summer.

The 27-year-old has previously attracted interest from Real Madrid, and the Chelsea board is fearful that a bid from the Spanish giants could unsettle him at Stamford Bridge.

Another name who could leave the West London club this summer is striker Alvaro Morata.

According to Sky Sports, Italian giants Juventus are interested in resigning the Spaniard striker for the second time. Morata signed for the Blues for an initial £58m fee from Real Madrid last summer. However, he has endured an underwhelming debut season in Premier League as he has managed only 11 goals in 30 league appearances for Chelsea.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old is rated highly at Juventus. Morata spent two years with Juventus before moving back to Real Madrid in 2016. The Old Lady are looking to sign a top-rated striker this summer as Mario Mandzukic is expected to leave the club.