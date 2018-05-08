Chelsea vs Huddersfield Town – Betting Tips and Predictions

Chelsea are back in the race for top-four, and they will look to keep their winning run going when they host Huddersfield Town at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

The Blues have won their last four games in the league, and in their last game, they picked up a crucial 1-0 home win over Liverpool.

They are currently placed fifth in the table with 69 points, and a win against the Terriers will put them level with the Reds. However, Chelsea don’t have their fate in their hands due to a poor goal difference, and they need either Liverpool or Tottenham to slip up in the final week.

The Terriers are also in desperate need of points as they seek to secure their Premier League status for another season. Huddersfield pulled up a shocker on Sunday as they claimed a goalless draw at Manchester City. David Wagner will hope for a similar performance and some luck on Wednesday.

Huddersfield currently occupy the 16th spot with 36 points, and they are three points clear of both Swansea City and Southampton. The Terriers play Arsenal at home in their final game, and it could go down the wire for them.

Earlier this season, the Blues claimed a 3-1 win over their opponents in the reverse fixture at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Chelsea vs Huddersfield Town – Match Facts

Huddersfield’s last eight games have ended with under 2.5 goals.

The Blues haven’t conceded a goal in their last three games in all competitions.

Chelsea have won their last three meetings with the Terriers in all competitions.

Chelsea vs Huddersfield Town – Team News

David Luiz is ruled out for the hosts, and Alvaro Morata is a doubt.

Danny William and Elias Kachunga are set to miss out for Huddersfield. Michael Hefele and Tom Ince are also doubts.

Chelsea vs Huddersfield Town – Match Odds

Chelsea are huge favourites to win, and they are available at their best odds of 1/5 at BetVictor. Huddersfield were resilient against City, but we don’t think they can pull it twice within a week. We are backing a home win as our prediction in the game.

A draw is available at 15/2 odds at Bet365, and an away win is priced at 22/1 odds at Coral.

Chelsea vs Huddersfield Town – Correct Score Odds

A 2-0 win for the Blues is the most probable outcome in the betting market, and we are going with the same. This bet is available at the best odds of 11/2 at Bet365.

Chelsea vs Huddersfield Town – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

We got our prediction right with Olivier Giroud on Sunday, and we are backing the Frenchman to score again on Wednesday. He is available at his best odds of 5/6 at Bet365. Alvaro Morata and Eden Hazard are also available at similar odds.

For the Terriers, Steve Mounie is available at 11/2 odds at Bet365.

Chelsea vs Huddersfield Town – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Huddersfield don’t concede too many goals, and thus, we are going for under 2.5 goals in this game. This bet is available at the best odds of 8/5 at Betfair.