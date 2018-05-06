Chelsea vs Liverpool – Betting Tips and Predictions

Liverpool have done exceptionally well in Europe this season, but uncertainty still looms large over their domestic campaign.

Back-to-back draws against West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City haven’t helped, and now they face Chelsea in a crucial league encounter at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues have put themselves back in contention for top-four places after three consecutive wins in the league. Last weekend, the Blues claimed a 1-0 win at Swansea City. They are currently placed fifth in the league table with 66 points.

A win over the Reds will put the Blues two points behind Tottenham and three points behind Liverpool. However, it is worth noting the Merseysiders have played a game more than both Chelsea and Spurs.

The Reds were involved in Champions League action during midweek as they lost 2-4 to AS Roma in the second leg of their semi-final. The result was enough to seal their progression into the final, but they must now shift focus on the league.

A draw will secure Liverpool’s place in top-four, but a defeat will make their season-ending home game with Brighton and Hove Albion a must-win fixture.

Jurgen Klopp decided to play weakened sides in last two league fixtures, but we expect him to name his strongest eleven on Sunday.

Earlier this season, both sides played a 1-1 draw at Anfield.

Chelsea vs Liverpool – Match Facts

Liverpool are without a defeat in their last six games in Premier League.

Chelsea have won their last three league fixtures with a single-goal margin.

Liverpool have won their last two league trips to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Liverpool – Team News

David Luiz is ruled for the hosts. Liverpool will be without Joel Matip, Emre Can and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Adam Lallana and Joseph Gomez are doubts for the game.

Chelsea vs Liverpool – Match Odds

Chelsea are favourites to win at their best odds of 5/4 at Betfred. This is a tough game to call, and it can go either way. We are backing the Blues to continue their winning run.

A Liverpool win is available at 12/5 odds at Bet365, and a draw at 13/5 odds.

Chelsea vs Liverpool – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most popular outcome in the correct score market at the best odds of 13/2 at BetVictor. However, we are going for a 2-1 Chelsea win as our prediction at 17/2 odds at Bet365.

Chelsea vs Liverpool – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is the favourite to find the net at his best odds of 23/17 at Unibet. For the Blues, Eden Hazard is available at 7/4 odds at the same bookmaker.

However, we are backing Olivier Giroud as our prediction at his best odds of 2/1 at Paddypower.

Chelsea vs Liverpool – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect at least three goals in the game, and thus, we are backing over 2.5 goals in the game. This bet is available at the best odds of 4/5 at Betfair.