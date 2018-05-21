Chelsea’s search for new manager continues as Conte’s exit appears imminent

Chelsea lifted their first silverware of the season after claiming a 1-0 win over Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Sunday.

However, it doesn’t appear that cup success will be enough for club manager Antonio Conte to save his job at the West London club. The rumour market is abuzz with various reports linking the FA Cup winners with various candidates to replace their Italian manager.

The Daily Express has claimed that Conte could get the sack within next 48 hours. Conte is in the final year of his contract, and the West London club will have to pay a compensation worth £9million to him.

The report additionally claims that former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique is the favourite to take reins at Chelsea this summer. Besides Enrique, the Chelsea board is also keeping tabs on Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim and Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri.

Of the last two, Sarri could emerge as a serious candidate in the coming days as he is almost certain to leave the Naples club this summer.

In an interview given following the season-ending game win over Crotone, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has admitted that he has failed to reach an agreement with Sarri over a new deal. He said: “There is no more time For Sarri, he didn’t answer.”

“Ask him, he has always sent me to Pellegrini (Sarri’s agent), he never gave me an answer. He only replied, ‘boh!’

“I have to take responsibility. At some point, we have to move forward. ‘I’m not saying he’ll leave. There is a release clause, we’ll see what will happen.”

Sarri guided Napoli to an impressive point-total of 91 this season, but they still finished four points behind champions Juventus.