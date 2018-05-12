Crystal Palace vs West Bromwich Albion – Betting Tips and Predictions

Crystal Palace have completed a remarkable turnaround this season, and they could move into the top-half of the table with a win over West Bromwich Albion at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

The Eagles are undefeated in their last five games, and this run has helped them move away from the struggle at the bottom. As things stand, they are 11th in the table with 41 points. A win on Sunday would most probably see them leapfrog Newcastle United in the tenth spot.

Palace looked certain for relegation after losing their opening seven fixtures of the season. However, Roy Hodgson has not only steadied the ship at the club, but he has got them playing some decent football.

The Eagles come into this game on the back of a 2-1 away win at Stoke City. The South London side have also picked up maximum points from their last two home games.

West Bromwich Albion suffered relegation following the games during the mid-week. The Baggies did put up a brave fight under Darren Moore, but it was too late for them. They are undefeated in their last five games, a run which saw them claiming wins over Manchester United and Tottenham.

However, we suspect that the Baggies might not have the fight left in them following their relegation.

Earlier this season, both sides played a goalless draw in the reverse fixture at the Hawthorns.

Crystal Palace vs West Bromwich Albion – Match Facts

Palace’s last four home games in Premier League have ended with more than 2.5 goals.

Both sides are undefeated in their last five games in Premier League.

Last three league meetings between these two sides have ended with less than 2.5 goals.

Crystal Palace vs West Bromwich Albion – Team News

The Eagles are expected to be without the likes of Bakary Sako, Scott Dann, Jason Puncheon, Connor Wickham and Joel Ward for this fixture.

For the Baggies, Gareth Barry and James Morrison are sidelined.

Crystal Palace vs West Bromwich Albion – Match Odds

Palace are favourites to win at their best odds of 4/5 at Bet365. We are predicting a home win in this fixture.

A draw is available at 29/10 odds at BetVictor, and an away win at 4/1 odds at Betfair.

Crystal Palace vs West Bromwich Albion – Correct Score Odds

We are going for a 2-0 home win in this fixture. Our prediction is available at the best odds of 17/2 at Bet365.

Crystal Palace vs West Bromwich Albion – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Wilfried Zaha is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 7/5 at Bet365. We expect Christian Benteke to start on Sunday, and we are backing as our prediction. He is available at 2/1 odds at Paddypower.

For the visitors, Daniel Sturridge is available at 27/10 odds at Unibet.

Crystal Palace vs West Bromwich Albion – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Last three league meetings between these two sides have ended with under 2.5 goals. We are predicting another low-scoring game on Sunday, and you can back under 2.5 goals at the best odds of 11/10 at BetVictor.