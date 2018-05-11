Dundee vs Partick Thistle – Betting Tips and Predictions

Dundee are safe from relegation, but they can still play an important part in the relegation battle on the final weekend of the regular season.

Dundee will face second-from-bottom Partick Thistle at Dens Park in the final game of their season on Saturday. The Dark Blues have picked up form since April, and they have won three of their last four games. Dundee have won against Ross County and Hamilton in their last two games with an identical scoreline of 1-0.

This is bad news for Partick, who still need a point to earn a playoff against the second-tier side. Thistle currently sit in the 11th spot with 30 points, and it is impossible for them to move up the table. However, they only have a two-point lead over bottom-side Ross County, and if the Staggies manage to beat St Johnstone on Saturday, Partick could even miss out on the play-off.

Partick have picked up only one win in their last 13 league games, and that result came against Hamilton last month. They are also the worst away side in the Premiership and have managed only one win on the road throughout the season.

In previous three league meetings this season, Dundee have won two and Partick have won one of their home ties.

Dundee vs Partick Thistle – Match Facts

Partick’s last three games have ended with under 2.5 goals.

Dundee’s last two games have ended with under 2.5 goals.

Partick have lost five of their six away games in the Premiership.

Dundee vs Partick Thistle – Match odds

We don’t see Partick getting anything from this game. We are backing Dundee to continue their winning run at their best odds of 13/8 at William Hill.

An away win is available at 7/4 odds at Betfair, and a draw at 12/5 odds at BetVictor.

Dundee vs Partick Thistle – Correct Score Odds

Dundee have defeated both Ross County and Hamilton 1-0 in their last two games. We are backing the hosts to claim another 1-0 win at the best odds of 8/1 at BetVictor.

Dundee vs Partick Thistle – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Dundee striker Simon Murray is the favourite to find the net in the game at his best odds of 2/1 at Bet365. Murray was on target against Ross County last week, and we are backing him to score again on Saturday. Sofien Moussa is another option at 39/19 odds at Unibet.

For the visitors, Conor Sammon is available at 40/17 odds at the same bookmaker.

Dundee vs Partick Thistle – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We don’t expect too many goals in this game, and we are supporting under 2.5 goals bet as our prediction. This bet is available at the best odds of 4/5 at BetVictor.