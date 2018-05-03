Everton vs Southampton – Betting Tips and Predictions

Everton have picked up some form in the recent weeks, and it is not good news for Southampton who will make the trip to Goodison Park on Saturday.

Everton fans might not be happy with Sam Allardyce’s presence at the club. However, that doesn’t change the fact that the Toffees have lost only one of their last seven league games and that defeat was against champions Manchester City. Last weekend, they registered a decent 2-0 win at Huddersfield Town. Ahead of the game against the Saints, Everton are placed eighth in the table with 48 points.

The Merseysiders have been particularly solid at home and they would fancy a win against relegation candidates Southampton.

The Saints picked up a crucial 2-1 home win over Bournemouth last week to rekindle their hopes. However, they are still favourites to go down as they sit in the 18th spot with 33 points. Only one point separates them from Swansea in 17th, and a win on Saturday would most likely see them move out of the bottom three. However, their away form has been terrible this season, and they have picked only two league wins on the road.

It’s now or never for the Saints. Can they defy the odds in Merseyside? Earlier this season, Southampton thrashed their opponents 4-1 in the reverse fixture, so we believe that there is some hope for the visitors on Saturday.

Everton vs Southampton – Match Facts

Southampton haven’t registered back-to-back wins in Premier League since April 2017.

Southampton haven’t registered a win at Goodison Park in their 11 meetings with Everton in all competitions.

Everton’s last four league games have ended with under 2.5 goals.

Everton vs Southampton – Team News

The hosts will be without the services of James McCarthy, Maarten Stekelenburg, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Mason Holgate, Eliaquim Mangala and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

For the Saints, Steven Davis is the only injury concern.

Everton vs Southampton – Match Odds

Surprisingly, the Saints are favourites to win the game in the betting market. You can back them at their best odds of 8/5 at BetVictor. Meanwhile, the Toffees can get you 2/1 odds at the same bookmaker.

However, we are backing a draw in this game and our prediction is available at 23/10 odds at Bet365.

Everton vs Southampton – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely outcome according to the betting market, and we are backing the same as our prediction. This bet is available at the best odds of 11/2 at Bet365.

Everton vs Southampton – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Saints striker Charlie Austin is the favourite to score at his best odds of 15/8 at Bet365. However, we are backing Everton striker Cenk Tosun, who is available at 28/13 odds at Unibet.

Everton vs Southampton – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

Everton’s last four games have ended with less than 2.5 goals, and we are backing the same outcome in this game. Our prediction is available at the best odds of ¾ at Betfair.