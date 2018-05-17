FA Cup Final: Chelsea vs Manchester United – Betting Tips and Predictions

Premier League powerhouses Chelsea and Manchester will take on each other in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The last game of the season represents the opportunity to both sides to claim their first and only silverware of the season.

The Blues will come into the final on the back of a terrible season. The West London side could only manage the fifth spot in the league table, and they will be playing in Europa League next season. There has been a lot of speculation regarding Conte’s future at the club, and the general consensus says that Italian will be sacked from his job irrespective of the outcome in the final. It will be a rather difficult task for Conte to motivate his players in such circumstances.

United come into the game after grabbing the second spot in the league table. Overall, it was an underwhelming season for the Red Devils as they never looked like challenging for the league table. However, they still find themselves in a better position than their opponents, and they would be favourites to win on Saturday. United last won the FA Cup in 2016, and a few players from that side will be on the pitch on Saturday.

Chelsea vs Manchester United – Head-to-head

Both sides shared the spoils in the league this season. In November, the Blues claimed a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge, and in February, United registered a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford.

These two sides also faced each other in the FA Cup semi-final last year, and Chelsea won that tie 1-0.

Chelsea vs Manchester United – Team News

Chelsea will be without David Luiz and Ethan Ampadu for the final.

Romelu Lukaku, Marouane Fellaini and Anthony Martial are doubts for the Red Devils.

Chelsea vs Manchester United – Match Odds

United are slight favourites to lift the cup in the normal time, and they are available at their best odds of 9/5 at Bet365. Chelsea are just behind them at 2/1 odds at William Hill. We are backing United to win the cup.

A draw in normal time is available at 24/11 odds at Unibet.

Chelsea vs Manchester United – Correct Score Odds

A 1-1 draw is the most likely scoreline in the betting market at the best odds of 11/2 at William Hill. However, we are predicting a 1-0 win for the Red Devils, and you can find our pick at 7/1 odds at Paddypower.

Chelsea vs Manchester United – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

United striker Romelu Lukaku is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 27/11 odds at Unibet. However, we are backing Alexis Sanchez as our prediction to score in the game. The Chilean, who scored for Arsenal in last year’s final, is available at 16/5 odds at Paddypower.

For Chelsea, both Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud are available at 13/5 odds at Betfair. Eden Hazard is another decent option in the Chelsea side at 14/5 odds at Unibet.

Chelsea vs Manchester United – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We don’t expect either of two sides to be too adventurous in the final. Thus, we are backing under 2.5 goals as our prediction at 4/7 odds at BetVictor.