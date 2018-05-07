Hamilton Academical vs St Johnstone – Betting Tips and Predictions

With only two games left to play this season, Hamilton Academical are still not assured of their place in the Premiership next season.

The Accies can secure their top-tier status with a win over St Johnstone at New Douglas Park on Tuesday. However, their recent form doesn’t offer much hope as their only win in last eight games has come against bottom-side Ross County.

On Saturday, Hamilton lost 1-0 at Dundee, and the result was their seventh defeat in last eight games. Hamilton occupy the last safe spot in the table with 33 points, and they have a three-point buffer on the relegation zone.

St Johnstone come into this game on the back of an impressive 5-1 win at Motherwell on Saturday. The Saints have also struggled in recent weeks, and their win on the weekend was highly unexpected. The visitors have struggled to score goals this season, and for this reason, their five-goal haul against Well surprised everyone. The result must have given a huge boost to the players going into the final week of the season. The Saints are not in a relegation battle and comfortably sit in the eighth spot with 42 points.

St Johnstone hold a clear edge over Hamilton in recent meetings. The Saints have won all three meetings with their opponents this season.

Hamilton Academical vs St Johnstone – Match Facts

Hamilton have won only one of their last six league meetings with St Johnstone.

The Saints have won all three of their league meetings with the Accies this season with a single-goal margin.

For the Accies, three of their last five games have ended in 2-1 defeats.

Hamilton Academical vs St Johnstone – Team News

Gary Woods, Lewis Ferguson, Ali Crawford and Georgios Sarris are doubts for the hosts. The visitors are expected to be without Denny Johnstone, Blair Alston, Chris Kane, Brian Easton and Steven MacLean.

