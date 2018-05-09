Hearts vs Hibernian – Betting Tips and Predictions

Hearts will host Hibernian in the final Edinburgh derby of the season at Tynecastle Stadium on Wednesday.

Hearts come into this game on the back of a 3-1 home defeat to champions Celtic. Besides the defeat to champions last week, Hearts have been pretty solid at home this season. The hosts currently occupy the last spot in the top half of the table, and it’s impossible for them to improve their position.

However, they would still love to spoil Hibs’ pursuit of a top-three place. Hibs are currently placed fourth in the league table with 66 points. Aberdeen (70) and Rangers (69) played a draw on Tuesday, so Hibs have an opportunity to keep alive their pursuit going into the final game of the season.

Following the derby, they play Rangers at home in their last game of the season, so they are still in a decent position to improve their current league position.

Neil Lennon’s side have been difficult to beat in 2018, but they tend to drop points on the road. Coming into this game, Hibs have drawn their last four games on the road. On the weekend, Hibs played a goalless draw at Aberdeen.

Hears have failed to beat Hibs in three league meetings before this season. Hibs have won both of their home games, and the first game at Tynecastle ended in a goalless draw.

Hearts vs Hibernian – Match Facts

Hearts have registered just one win in previous six meetings with Hibs in all competitions.

Hears have lost only three league games at Tynecastle this season.

Hibernian have won only one of their last six away games in the Premiership.

Hearts vs Hibernian – Team News

Hearts are without expected to be without John Souttar and Kyle Lafferty. David Gray remains a doubt for the visitors.

Hearts vs Hibernian – Match Odds

Hibs are favourites to win, and they are available at even odds on Unibet. A home win is available at 10/3 odds on Bet365.

However, we are predicting a draw in this game, and you can back our pick at 5/2 odds at Betfair.

Hearts vs Hibernian – Correct Score Odds

We are backing a 1-1 draw in this game, and our prediction is available at the best odds of 6/1 at BetVictor.

Hearts vs Hibernian – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Hibs striker Jamie Maclaren is the favourite to score in the game at his best odds of 21/10 at Bet365. The 24-year-old has scored two goals in his last three games, and we are backing to keep up his scoring form on Wednesday. Florian Kamberi is also a decent option at 8/5 odds.

For the hosts, Steven Naismith appears as a good bet at 4/1 odds at Bet365.

Hearts vs Hibernian – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We don’t expect this to be a high-scoring game, and we are predicting under 2.5 goals in the game. This bet is available at the best odds of 8/11 at Betfair.