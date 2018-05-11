Huddersfield Town vs Arsenal – Betting Tips and Predictions

At the start of the season, nobody had backed Huddersfield Town to survive relegation in their debut season in Premier League. However, the Terriers have secured their top-tier status, with a game to spare.

Huddersfield will aim to end their debut Premier League season on a high when they host Arsenal on Sunday. We expect a rocking atmosphere at the John Smith’s Stadium on the final day of the season.

The hosts are placed 16th in the table with 37 points, four points clear of the relegation zone. The Terriers have picked up impressive draws at Manchester City and Chelsea in their last two games and these two points have helped them get over the line.

The Gunners will play their final game under Arsene Wenger, and they would like to give a winning send-off to the Frenchman. However, the North London side have been inexplicably terrible on the road this season. The Gunners have lost all seven of their away games in 2018. Can they pick their first away points of 2018 on Sunday?

Arsene Wenger has played heavily rotated sides in last few league games, and we believe that his starting eleven will consist of several youngsters on Sunday.

Earlier this season, the Gunners claimed a comfortable 5-0 win over their opponents in the reverse fixture at the Emirates Stadium.

Huddersfield Town vs Arsenal – Match Facts

Arsenal’s last ten league games have ended with more than 2.5 goals.

However, Huddersfield’s last nine games have ended with under 2.5 goals.

Arsenal haven’t kept a cleat sheet on the road since their goalless draw at West Ham United in December.

Huddersfield Town vs Arsenal – Team News

Danny William and Elias Kachunga are still ruled out. However, David Wagner might decide to play a completely changed line-up on the day. Dean Whitehead might feature in some capacity as he is set to retire following the game.

Arsenal are without Mesut Ozil, Mohamed Elneny and Laurent Koscielny. Jack Wilshere and Santi Cazorla are also not completely fit for the game. Young centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos picked up a straight red against Leicester, and he is suspended for this game.

Huddersfield Town vs Arsenal – Match Odds

We expect a rather friendly environment on Sunday with heavily-changed lineups from both managers. Hence, we are going for a high-scoring draw in this game. Our prediction is available at the best odds of 18/5 at BetVictor.

An Arsenal win is available at 6/10 odds at William Hill and a home win at 5/1 odds at Bet365.

Huddersfield Town vs Arsenal – Correct Score Odds

We are going for a 2-2 draw in this fixture, and this bet is available at the best odds of 14/1 at Bet365.

Huddersfield Town vs Arsenal – Anytime Goalscorer Odds

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been scoring for fun for the Gunners since his arrival in January. However, he was involved in the 3-1 defeat to Foxes during the midweek, and we think Alexandre Lacazette will start on Sunday. We are backing the Frenchman to score at 6/5 odds at Betfred.

For the hosts, Steve Mounie is available at 2/1 odds at Bet365.

Huddersfield Town vs Arsenal – Total Goals Over/Under Odds

We expect to see at least three goals in the game, and over 2.5 goals bet is available at the best odds of ½ at Betfair.